How Barcelona can wrap up La Liga title with Clásico win over rivals Real Madrid

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As the LaLiga season draws to a close, Barcelona find themselves with a commanding lead atop the table.

With five games to go, Hansi Flick's side leads rivals Real Madrid by 11 points.

Talk has turned to when Barcelona could wrap up the title and with how many games remaining.

With an El Clásico contest due on May 10, there is a scenario where Barca clinch the title at home to their great rivals. Here are the permutations heading into this weekend's action.

How can Barcelona win the title this weekend?

The long and short of it is, should Barcelona win two more games, the title is theirs. It could be wrapped up with just one win this weekend, depending on how Madrid get on.

Barcelona are on 85 points as things stand, with Real Madrid well back in second on 74.

Barcelona could wrap up the title next weekend against Real Madrid. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images.

Should Barcelona beat Osasuna on Saturday night and move to 88 points, the title race will be over if Real Madrid then fail to beat Espanyol on Sunday.

Barcelona would move to 88 points with a win on Saturday, with four games and 12 possible points remaining. Should Real Madrid draw against Espanyol, they will be on 75 points, 13 back and therefore mathematically out of the equation.

How it can come down to El Clásico

In the scenario where both Barcelona and Real Madrid take care of things this weekend, the table-toppers will then be on 88 points with Alvaro Arbeloa's men on 77.

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Then comes next weekend's Clásico. Given there are just three games and a maximum of nine points available after that clash, Real Madrid have to win to keep things alive.

A draw would leave them 10 back and out of the race.

Needless to say, defeat would also knock Real Madrid out of contention.

What happens if Real Madrid win El Clásico?

Three points would take Real Madrid to within eight of the leaders, just about still in it.

Of course, if Barcelona lose both to Osasuna and Real Madrid, while their rivals pick up six points, then there would be just five points in it with three games to go.

Hansi Flick could wrap up the title with Barcelona this weekend. Getty Images

In sum, if Barcelona win and Real Madrid fail to do so this weekend, the title is all wrapped up.

If both sides win, then anything other than a Madrid Clásico victory would finish the race three games early.

If Barcelona fail to win in their next two games, and Real Madrid keep winning, all bets are off.