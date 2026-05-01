ISL: Late goals against FC Goa take Jamshedpur FC atop ISL

Open Extended Reactions

Here are the games this week, with their reports below (latest match first):

May 01: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa (7:30pm)

May 02: NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi (5pm)

May 02: SC Delhi vs Punjab FC (7:30pm)

May 04: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC (7:30pm)

May 05: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC (7:30pm)

May 06: Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC (7:30pm)

Jamshedpur FC 0 - 0 FC Goa

(Mohammed Sanan 83', Madih Talal 90+6')

Jamshedpur FC secured a crucial 2-0 victory against FC Goa in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday. After a goalless first half dominated by Jamshedpur, Mohammed Sanan broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute, before Madih Talal sealed the win deep into stoppage time. JFC moved to the top of the table with 21 points from 11 matches, while FC Goa slipped to third with 19 points.

The match began with FC Goa seeing more of the ball. In the opening minute, forward Muhammed Nemil tested goalkeeper Albino Gomes from distance. Play was briefly halted due to a thunderstorm before resuming with Jamshedpur gradually asserting control. The hosts created the better chances as the half progressed. Around the 24th minute, winger Mohammed Sanan forced a low save from goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, while midfielder Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu and defender Nikhil Barla both went close from range. Midfielder Madih Talal, influential throughout, saw a header drift wide before testing Tiwari again just before the half-time break.

Jamshedpur continued to dictate play after the restart, with Talal and Nikola Stojanović controlling the midfield. FC Goa struggled to build sustained attacks, though Nemil and Yasir both tested Gomes from distance around the hour mark. Owen Coyle introduced midfielder Rei Tachikawa in the 74th minute, a move that proved decisive. Shortly after, striker Messi Bouli came close with a header from a set-piece.

The breakthrough arrived in the 83rd minute. From a corner delivered by Talal, Tachikawa's header bounced inside the six-yard box and Sanan with a cheeky flick from between Goa's defender Boris Singh leg put the ball inside the goal to give Jamshedpur the lead. FC Goa pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Jamshedpur remained composed at the back. In the sixth minute of added time, Bouli's aerial ball caused problems in the Goa defence as substitute Ronney Willson missed to clear the ball, and Talal capitalised on the loose ball with a precise strike from outside the box to seal the result. Jamshedpur FC held firm in the closing moments to secure a vital win and take control at the top of the table.