PSG's Luis Enrique on managing rest ahead of Bayern return: 'Like Tetris'

Stewart Robson thinks the absence of Achraf Hakimi will cost PSG in their second leg against Bayern Munich. (0:31)

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Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is weighing up how many players to rest for Saturday's home game against mid-table Lorient in Ligue 1.

PSG have yet to secure the French title but have a massive game on Wednesday, the return fixture of an intense Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich, who finished 5-4 to titleholders PSG in an extraordinary first leg on Tuesday.

"Every match is different and presents its own challenges. We have to take everything into consideration," Luis Enrique said Friday.

"I need to speak to the players individually. It's not easy, it's like playing Tetris. We have to win the three points and manage to get the players back for the most important match of the season."

PSG have a six-point lead over second-placed Lens with four games remaining but still have to travel to their closest pursuer on May 13.

The high-scoring showdown against Bayern left players from both sides exhausted, with PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi sustaining a thigh injury which rules him out for several weeks.

"Bayern is the hardest opponent I've faced with PSG. It was the most physically intense game of the season, and emotionally there was also more fatigue," Luis Enrique said. "[Hakimi] is a machine who always plays at an incredible level, it's like having three players. Unfortunately he won't be in Munich but we are serene."

Warren Zaïre-Emery is likely to switch from midfield, to fill in for Hakimi at right back, and Luis Enrique can ill afford for him to get injured too.

That's even more the case for goalkeeper Matvei Safonov, given that backup Lucas Chevalier is also out injured.

Luis Enrique needs Safonov against Bayern and may hand a first league start to 19-year-old goalie Renato Marin, who joined from AS Roma last summer and is highly rated.

Achraf Hakimi is ruled out for several weeks. Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Spain midfielder Fabián Ruiz could start against Lorient after recently returning from a knee injury sustained against Sporting Lisbon in January.

"Fabian is an incredible player for us, one of the best midfielders in the world," Luis Enrique said. "Tomorrow is a good time to get some more playing time."

PSG will all but seal the title if they beat ninth-placed Lorient and Lens lose at Nice later on Saturday.