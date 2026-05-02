Manchester United vs. Liverpool in Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Gab Marcotti says there needs to be "a proper review" before any decision is taken over who is the next Manchester United Manager. (1:06)

Marcotti: Ex-United players screaming Carrick should get the job is not enough (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United vs. Liverpool. Two of English football's iconic rivals are set to face each other in the Premier League on Sunday.

Both teams are in the race to finish third on the table. Although their Champions League qualification is not confirmed yet, recent positive results for both the teams have put them in a good position to finish in the top five.

Manchester United are having a revival under Michael Carrick, sitting third in the standings with 61 points from 34 games.

Arne Slot's Liverpool didn't have the best of the seasons after winning the league title last time around. But they are looking to secure a fourth straight win in the league as they are currently fourth with 58 points to their name.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, NBC in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live coverage here.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m. BST (10:30 a.m. ET; 8 p.m. IST; and 12:30 a.m. AEST, Monday)

Venue: Old Trafford, Stretford.

Referee: Darren England

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Injury News

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez - SUSPENDED

Matthijs de Ligt - back injury, DOUBT

Matheus Cunha - groin injury, DOUBT

Liverpool

Alisson Becker - muscle injury, DOUBT

Giorgi Mamardashvili - knee, OUT

Mohamed Salah - muscle injury, OUT

Hugo Ekitike - achilles injury, OUT.

Conor Bradley - knee injury, OUT.

Giovanni Leoni - knee, OUT.

Stefan Bajcetic - hamstring, OUT.

Wataru Endo - ankle, OUT.

Talking Points

Carrick and Slot need a win for their futures

A win against the biggest rivals will not only ensure bagging rights for the present but can also secure the future. There were barely any similarities with Slot and Carrick's seasons with their respective clubs, with Carrick being highly impressive with how he took his team out of depths, while Slot struggled to get consistency from his team. However, considering both teams have more or less secured Champions League football for next season, a win on Sunday can bolster Slot and Carrick's future with their respective clubs.

Michael Carrick has revitalised Manchester United. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images.

After taking over from Ruben Amorim, Carrick revitalised a team that looked like they might not finish in the top half of the table. He not only ensured Manchester United played a good brand of football but also secured positive results. If he could orchestrate a win over their biggest rivals, it would be a big statement in respect to his future job prospects.

Despite a tough season, it looks like Slot retains the confidence of Liverpool ownership. After helping them win the Premier League title in his first season, Slot will end his second season trophy-less. A Champions League qualification will certainly help, but Slot would want to win over a section of the fans by beating Manchester United and pipping them to third spot on the table.

No Salah against his favourite team

For almost a decade, Mohamed Salah has tormented Premier League opponents and especially Manchester United. Salah scored 13 league goals against Manchester United, more than any other player in competition's history. He also netted seven times against them away from home, which is also more than any other player.

play 1:29 Slot confirms Salah will return this season Arne Slot provides an update on Mohamed Salah's fitness after his injury against Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Salah will miss the match due to a muscle injury he sustained against Crystal Palace. There were fears that he might not regain fitness in time to say goodbye to Liverpool, but the club has put out a statement saying Salah will return before the end of the season.

Although the Liverpool faithful will get to see Salah before his departure, one of English football's iconic fixtures has seen the last of the Egyptian talisman. For Manchester United, that's of course good news.

Fernandes' form key to his team's revival

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best players this season. In fact, he is seen as a clear favourite for PFA Player of the Year. His outstanding form is one of the major reasons for Manchester United's revival over the last few months.

play 1:05 Michael Carrick: Bruno Fernandes deserves player of the season award Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has praised Bruno Fernandes' performance in their 2-1 victory over Brentford.

He has 19 assists to his name in the Premier League this season, which is just one short of the record set by Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne. Man United's fortunes might have been far different this season if Fernandes had left in the summer after a massive offer from the Saudi Pro League. Fernandes stayed and now Manchester United are close to seizing the Champions League football for next season.

Fernandes will look to equal the Premier League assists record and beat their bitter rivals twice in the same season.

Isak needs to fire for Liverpool

It was a relief for both player and club when Alexander Isak scored the opening goal against Crystal Palace last weekend. He missed out on a lot of matches due to his knee injury after struggling with his fitness in the early part of the season. It has been a tough season for Isak, who joined Liverpool this season on a British transfer record deal, but he can end it on a positive note.

In absence of Salah and Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool will see Isak as their main scoring forward now as well in the future. There are still four more games to play this season, including against big teams like Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa. While his best may come next season when he would get a proper pre-season, Isak should look to make an impact in the upcoming games and show that he's ready to take up the mantle for Liverpool.

Stats