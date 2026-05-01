USMNT's Gianluca Busio helps Venezia return to Serie A

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Venezia will be back in Italy's Serie A next season, after a 2-2 draw at Spezia on Friday secured promotion back to the top tier with a game to spare.

It will also mean a chance for a return to Italy's top division for United States international Gianluca Busio. The midfielder played all 90 minutes on Friday, starting his 36th out of the club's 37 league games this season.

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Despite letting a 2-0 lead slip late on, Venezia lead Serie B by a point over second-placed Frosinone but crucially have an unassailable four-point advantage over Monza going into the final round of fixtures.

The top two are promoted automatically to Serie A, with the third team being decided through playoffs.

Gianluca Busio (right) celebrates Venezia's promotion alongside John Yeboah (left) and Ridgeciano Haps. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

It means an immediate return to Serie A for Venezia after they were relegated following a single campaign in the top tier last season.

"There is great pride in this promotion: we truly did many things the right way," Venezia captain Michael Svoboda said. "Since preseason, we knew we had something special, and now we've managed to achieve this dream. We had an incredible staff who always prepared us in the best way, and that showed throughout the entire season.

"The draw came because we weren't ready on second balls and we conceded something in duels. We didn't know what was happening on the other pitches, but when the fans started singing, I understood that we were close to our goal. Having fans like this is something special -- in every match they stood by us and pushed us to achieve this promotion.

"Now I want to enjoy the celebration, but also finish the season in first place and win the league -- that's our objective, then we can celebrate."

Busio joined Venezia from MLS side Sporting Kansas City in 2021 when still aged just 19. That same year he made his debut for the U.S. men's national team and has gone onto win 17 caps, scoring once.

His last appearance for the U.S. came against Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League in November 2024.