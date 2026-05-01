USL, players association reach tentative agreement on new CBA

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The United Soccer League and the USL Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for players in the USL-Championship (USL-C), the two sides announced on Wednesday.

The new deal, once it's finalized and ratified by both parties, is set to last through 2030, with a trigger related to health insurance that could extend the CBA through 2031.

The tentative deal was reached amid a push by the USL to institute a separate Division 1 league, called USL Premier, that would sit on top of the USL Championship while also implementing a system of promotion and relegation beginning as soon as 2028.

The two sides had been engaged in negotiations since August 2024, with over 60 bargaining sessions taking place. The previous CBA expired on Dec. 31, 2025.

Players in the USL League One, while represented in bargaining by the USLPA, have a separate CBA. Some terms of the new CBA will apply to USL-Premier.

"This milestone represents a significant step forward for the league and its players, reflecting a shared commitment to the continued growth of the game and the advancement of professional standards," the USL and USLPA said in a joint statement. "Both sides will now work through the remaining steps to finalize the CBA, and additional updates will be shared at a later time."

The previous CBA for USL Championship players expired at the end of last year, Getty Images

Among the items that were agreed to are increasing the minimum contract length from 10 months to 12 months, increasing minimum base compensation, health insurance for all players, the elimination of unilateral contract buyouts and increases in compensation for the players' Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rights. Protections for players contracted to teams that cease operations was also an issue that came up during negotiations.

Sources told ESPN that the standard minimum compensation for players in the USL-C is now $42,000 for 2026 -- up from $31,000 -- while minimum compensation for players in USL Premier will be $67,000 when the league kicks off in 2028.

A separate category of players will receive what are called entry level contracts, though there will be no such contracts in 2026. Those numbers are $34,000 for USL-C -- up from $26,000 -- and $50,000 for USL Premier. The number of entry level contracts is limited to four per team in the USL-C and six in the USL Premier. Those numbers only apply to salary and housing allowances. Medical insurance and bonuses, which had previously been included in the base compensation figure, are now separate line items.

The unilateral buyouts of contracts in midseason, a sore spot within the union, have been eliminated, though out-of-season buyouts are still in place.

Additionally, individual clubs now must offer players health insurance, and will offer players the same health plan that is offered to the team's front office personnel, an approach preferred by the USL. But there is a possibility that the two sides can agree on a league-wide plan for players at a later date. If this happens, that will trigger the adding of an additional year to the CBA's length.

NIL rights haven't been completely ironed out, as this item will apply to other leagues besides the USL-C, including USL League One, USL Premier and the USL Super League. The plan is for the USL to make a contribution and then have individual clubs make a contribution to the NIL piece as well.

The proposed CBA also offers greater protections for players who are contracted with teams that cease operations, though the level of protection varies based on the time of year that a team opts to close its doors.