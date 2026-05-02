Championship final day LIVE: Wrexham look to secure playoff spot; Ipswich, Millwall seek promotion

Open Extended Reactions

After eight months and 45 games, the 2025-26 Championship season reaches its long-awaited crescendo, and you can follow all the action on the final day live, right here with ESPN.

Ipswich, Middlesbrough and Millwall will be fighting it out to secure Premier League status with the second automatic promotion spot still up for grabs.

The final playoff spot is also yet to be decided with Wrexham starting the day in pole position to keep their dreams of a fourth-straight promotion alive. But with Derby County and Hull City lurking just behind them, we could be in for a dramatic season finale.

Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and former Premier League champions Leicester City have already had their relegation confirmed but like the others down the bottom of the table, they will look to play spoilsport under the Saturday sunshine.

Follow the final day live, below.