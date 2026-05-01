'Unbelievable feeling': Leeds close in on Premier league survival

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LEEDS, England -- Dominic Calvert-Lewin savored the "unbelievable feeling" as he helped Leeds United take a massive step towards confirming their Premier League status with a 3-1 victory over Burnley on Friday.

The win almost certainly guarantees top-tier football at Elland Road next season. Leeds moved nine points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, the team occupying the third and last relegation spot.

Daniel Farke's men improved to 14th place, above Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and West Ham, all of whom have a game in hand. The bottom two, Wolves and Burnley, are already going down.

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The Leeds players celebrated in front of a delirious home crowd at the final whistle and although they were not taking their survival for granted yet the win was clearly a relief.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Calvert-Lewin said. "Leading from the front, high up the pitch, and we executed the game plan really well.

"They've come in playing with nothing to lose and that can be dangerous sometimes, but pleased with and proud of the boys with how we've performed."

Anton Stach put the home side ahead in the eighth minute with a low shot from 30 meters out that somehow sneaked inside Martin Dúbravka's post.

The second came seven minutes into the second half thanks to sloppy defending by Burnley's Bashir Humphreys. His pass was intercepted by Calvert-Lewin, whose neat backheel created more space in the Burnley defense and allowed Noah Okafor to fire home.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin applauds Leeds United fans after the win over Burnley on Friday. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Calvert-Lewin got the third himself four minutes later when he was on hand to prod home in a crowded penalty box after Dubravka could only parry Ao Tanaka's long-range effort.

The result saw Leeds extend their unbeaten league run to six matches and came following an FA Cup semifinal defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

"I'm just proud of my players and have to give them so many compliments because to live in such a pressure period and deliver in your last four Premier League games 10 points, and six [games] unbeaten," Leeds manager Daniel Farke said.

"And we also had a historical cup run where we also concentrated in important games.

"It feels amazing. And also to keep in mind how many key players were out in these games. Joe Rodon missed a lot, Anton Stach, Jaka [Bijol], Noak Okafor right now with problems.

"The mentality, work ethic, unity and the spirit in the dressing room is really second to none. I'm just so proud of what they are delivering at the moment."

Despite their comfortable advantage over the bottom three, Farke urged his players not to let up in their final games of the season.

"We will just celebrate once it's mathematically done, 43 points is good but I don't want to stop on 43 points," he said.

"I don't see why we should stop right now. To just think, 'hopefully it's enough,' because we're in such a good shape and are delivering so many good performances.

"I said before the game we have 12 points to fight for. Right now, we have the first three under our belts and we want to win the following nine."

Loum Tchaouna got a consolation goal for Bunley, who fired manager Scott Parker after two years in the role on Thursday with interim coach Mike Jackson appointed for the last four games of the season.

"I knew this game could go one of two ways with what's happened in the last 24 hours," Jackson said. "The shock of it to the group. I had a feeling it could go a little bit like that. First half, first 25 minutes, we looked a little bit shellshocked in a way.

"We grew into the game a little bit more. We started the second half I thought pretty well, and then we can't make those errors. And then you're always up against it."

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.