Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool eye PSG's Barcola to replace Salah

Arne Slot provides an update on Mohamed Salah's fitness after his injury against Crystal Palace. (1:29)

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Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola is one player Liverpool are considering to replace Mohamed Salah, while Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon is a target for Bayern Munich. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola has 12 goals and seven assists to his name this season. Xavier Laine/Getty Images

- Liverpool are likely to include Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola in their transfer shortlist having monitored several wide players to bolster the forward ranks, according to The Times. The right flank will be the main area to strengthen, with Mohamed Salah leaving as a free agent at the end of the season. France international Barcola, 23, is entering the final two years of his contract at PSG.

- Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has approved the club's push to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer, Florian Plettenberg reports. The winger's representatives have been in contact with the Bundesliga champions for months, anticipating a possible move. The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with an exit from Newcastle, as the club looks to raise funds for a squad refresh. Gordon has featured 46 times for his club across all competitions this season, scoring 17 goals and assisting five. While Bayern appear to have the England international high on their list of targets, he is drawing interest from Premier League clubs, too, and there are alternatives being weighed up in case a deal becomes too costly.

- Mohamed Salah is "firmly" considering a move to MLS this summer, when he leaves Liverpool on a free transfer, according to TEAMtalk. A move to the U.S. is a possibility, but there is interest elsewhere. The Saudi Pro League is one potential destination, with clubs stepping up their long-standing interest in the winger. The 33-year-old is believed to be holding extensive talks with family over the next move, which includes Saudi Arabia and the United States as attractive options.

- Nick Woltemade could leave Newcastle this summer just one year on from signing for the club, according to Christian Falk. The Magpies paid £65 million to land the striker from VfB Stuttgart last summer, as he looked to replace Alexander Isak, just before his exit to Liverpool. While Woltemade got off to a quick start, scoring four goals in his first five Premier League appearances, more recent struggles have raised questions over his place in the team, having failed to score a league goal in 2026. It remains to be seen whether an offer could arrive for Woltemade, who was linked with Bayern Munich last year.

- Liverpool are in talks over a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, Marca reports. The Reds are looking to pre-empt potential interest from Real Madrid, who are planning a rebuild in the heart of their team. Wharton has featured heavily in the Premier League for Crystal Palace since making the move from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024, and continues to be linked with a move elsewhere.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:36 Marcotti: I'm glad Salah gets to say goodbye properly after injury scare Gab and Juls react to the news that Mohamed Salah will return from injury before the end of his last season at Liverpool.

OTHER RUMORS

Gonçalo Ramos could leave PSG this summer, as several clubs keep tabs on the 24-year-old striker. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle United are interested in a move for Nicolas Jackson, as the striker is set to return to Chelsea at the end of his loan with Bayern Munich this season. (Christian Falk)

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Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder André is of interest to Leeds United, with the 24-year-old set to leave the club after relegation to the Championship. (RTI Esporte)

Romelu Lukaku is considering a return to the Premier League, as Napoli prepare to part ways with the 32-year-old striker in the transfer market. (TEAMtalk)

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and PSG have been approached over a possible move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão. (TEAMtalk)

Real Madrid do not intend on loaning out or selling Endrick this summer, when the 19-year-old Brazil striker returns from his loan at Lyon. (AS)

Juventus have registered official interest in Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, 25, amid links with a move to the Premier League. (Florian Plettenberg)

Borussia Dortmund are monitoring a possible move for Gonzalo García, as the versatile Real Madrid forward joins the club's shortlist for the summer. The 22-year-old signed a new contract at the Bernabéu last summer until 2030, and has featured largely from the bench this season. (Florian Plettenberg)

Premier League clubs are monitoring a switch for AS Roma forward Matias Soulé, while his club aren't keen on letting the 23-year-old leave. (Nicolo Schira)

Dusan Vlahovic has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich, as the 26-year-old nears an exit on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Ekrem Konur)

Chelsea have opened talks to try and extend Trevoh Chalobah's contract, with the 26-year-old's current deal at the club runs until 2028. (Nicolo Schira)