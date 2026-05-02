Tottenham's Roberto De Zerbi hints at James Maddison involvement against Aston Villa

Open Extended Reactions

Roberto De Zerbi has dropped his strongest hint yet that James Maddison will be fit enough to play in Tottenham's relegation battle, but believes he has already brought calm to the squad.

Maddison has been an unused substitute in 18th-placed Spurs' last two fixtures and not warmed-up mid-match after a lengthy absence following a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

However, ahead of Sunday's trip to Aston Villa, De Zerbi again talked up the influence of Maddison in the dressing room after he was an animated member of the bench during last Saturday's 1-0 victory at Wolves, which was a first Premier League win in 16 matches.

Asked what Maddison brings in the dressing room, De Zerbi said: "Experience, personality, calm because any way, if you have much experience, you are calmer.

"You can consider the timing when you have to speak, when you have to say something or not.

"And I want him to stay inside even if he doesn't play, because when he will be ready to play, I want him 100% inside of the plan of the team."