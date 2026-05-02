Wrexham made to wait as Premier League promotion hopes ended

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WREXHAM, Wales -- The Racecourse Ground has seen almost all manner of footballing drama imaginable, and it teased at yet another ridiculous moment.

In the 93rd minute in Wrexham's final game of the regular season, with the Welsh club needing a goal to secure a spot in the Championship playoffs and a shot at the Premier League, they forced a corner against Middlesbrough. Wrexham goalkeeper Danny Ward looked at manager Phil Parkinson who, having ignored his previous two pleas, finally waved him forward. It was perfectly set for a box-office finish; after all, we've seen them here before. That's what happens when you have the backing of Hollywood.

The ground held its breath. But this time, nerves and slippery technique outweighed the improbable as the corner failed to find a red shirt, Middlesbrough cleared, Kieffer Moore soon launched an effort over the bar, and that was that. A 2-2 draw. Events elsewhere on a stomach-churning final day of the Championship meant Wrexham will have to wait another season for Premier League football.

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The five years since the takeover from Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds in February 2020 have been an engrossing story of relentless success. But, like the end of all modern Hollywood franchises, the final chapter of Wrexham's journey to the Premier League needs a Part 2. Their record run of three promotions on the bounce eases to a stop as they finish the season seventh in the table, just outside the playoff places. Wrexham head off for a well-earned break having secured their highest-ever league finish.

It was an captivating match, with both teams having chances to win. According to Opta, Middlesbrough had a 2% chance of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League when this helter-skelter of a final day in the Championship kicked off. They finish in fifth and will play Southampton in the playoff semifinals. After taking sixth spot thanks to their win over Norwich City, Hull City will play Millwall in their bid to join Coventry City and Ipswich Town in the top flight next season.

Overall, this is a huge step forward for Wrexham. This is a club still stuck between eras -- the development of their new stand at one end of the stadium says as much, as does the tiny club shop and faded seats. They were in non-league football just four years ago, after all. But on the field and in the commercial aspects, this is a team on 10x speed.

Yes, they have the budget and the star power in the boardroom, but that doesn't guarantee success. Amid the club's new global fanbase and its rapid rise, the team has been guided brilliantly by Parkinson, the man who Rob Mac says has a job for life. After a summer of upheaval with 13 new signings, you could have forgiven Wrexham settling for midtable stability -- but that's not their way of doing things.

Josh Windass' stunning free kick had Wrexham fans dreaming of playing int he Premier League next season, but it wasn't to be.. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

So with a toe in the playoffs at the start of the day, Wrexham fans were nervous, excited, optimistic and pessimistic in equal measure. A cocktail to be expected when you've reached new heights in the footballing ladder; oxygen and clarity are in short supply. No wonder Reynolds said you'd need a defibrillator for season 5 of "Welcome of Wrexham," charting this year's journey.

As with any final day madness, supporters lived a split existence: enthralled and exasperated at what was in front of them, but also trying to keep up to date with events elsewhere. But then came the early smack in the face, the first page ripped out of the script and rewritten. Middlesbrough needed just four minutes to grab the opener, as Callum Brittain snuck in behind the Wrexham defense to find Tommy Conway, who got to the ball ahead of Ward to scramble it home.

But Wrexham weren't rattled. They stuck to the Parkinson process, and played their way back in. Ollie Rathbone threw in a couple of efforts from distance, with both teams looking to stretch the width of the match.

It was a set piece that drew things level with Josh Windass pinging in a stunning effort from 30 yards out that found the top corner of Sol Brynn's net. And 13 minutes later, Wrexham took the lead, with Issa Kaboré doing brilliantly to beat his man on the byline to find Sam Smith who planted a header home.

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Yet joy was short-lived as, two minutes on, Wrexham were again for too open on the flanks, and Middlesbrough's Matt Targett's cross found David Strelec who made it 2-2.

All the while updates were coming in from around the grounds, leaving Wrexham fans trying to keep track of how their playoff hopes stacked up. By halftime, they were out of the playoffs by a point, with Derby County leapfrogging both them and Hull.

Wrexham were the better of the two sides for much of the second half, but while eyes in the Racecourse were on the match, ears were on events elsewhere. The news of Sheffield United's two goals at Derby broke through the nonexistent phone signal and creaking Wi-FI. For a short while, Wrexham were back in the playoffs, only for Hull to score in their game and move back into the box seat, and Parkinson put on Kieffer Moore.

Having caught one between his legs earlier on, Ward then pulled off the save of the match to deny Leo Castledine from point-blank range. Sporadic pleas were more regular from the crowd, tension catching vocal chords, as the Middlesbrough fans were heard a little louder when Luke Ayling headed a great chance wide. Wrexham had their chances, though, with Windass firing over, and Brittain somehow blocking a Smith effort.

And then came the corner with Ward in the box, Moore firing over, and that was that. There were forlorn hopes of some joy from Norwich, but it was not forthcoming. Hull had snatched the last spot, Wrexham would remain in the Championship.

Most fans had left by the time the players came back onto the field to do their lap of honor. As is the Wrexham way, recruitment won't stand still this summer, and several faces will come and go. The countless images of Paul Mullin, Elliot Lee and the pre-Hollywood days of the great Joey Jones and Mickey Thomas are reminders of football's transience.

The club's wait for a Premier League moment goes on another season. But the vast cranes waiting to continue building the new stand are symbolic of the direction this club is heading. This Hollywood story isn't over yet. You feel there's still a Part 2 to come.