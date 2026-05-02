Arsenal vs. Fulham LIVE: Latest updates as Bukayo Saka starts for Gunners

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Arsenal take on Fulham in a crunch game for the Premier League title race, and you can follow all the updates from the Emirates Stadium live on ESPN.

The Gunners go into the clash as league leaders and could move six points clear at the top with a win. While Manchester City have two games in hand, the psychological impact of the lead could have a sway in the title race.

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Fulham have proven to be a tricky opponent for Mikel Arteta's side in the past. While Arsenal have never lost a home league game to the Cottagers, they have won just two of their last five meetings.

Marco Silva's overperforming team are in the mix for European qualification, and a win could move them as high as sixth in the table contingent on results elsewhere.

The atmosphere has been nervy in recent weeks at the Emirates Stadium, with the tension particularly palpable in their most recent league games against Newcastle United and Bournemouth. While Mikel Arteta has repeatedly called on his side to enjoy the run-in, the air has been fraught with anxiety in this corner of north London.

The loss to Bournemouth came between the two legs of their Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting CP. The Gunners have a poor record in league games between knockout ties, having won just once since returning to the Champions League in 2023.

It's a record Arteta will be hoping his side can rectify in the clash against Fulham, which comes just a few days after their semifinal first leg against Atlético Madrid. The Gunners came away with a creditable 1-1 draw in Spain, and will be keen to ensure their levels don't drop as they switch their focus back to the league.