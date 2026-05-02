Real Madrid's Álvaro Arbeloa brushes aside José Mourinho links ahead of key LaLiga clash

The 'FC TV' crew debate who will become the new Real Madrid manager next season. (3:30)

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Álvaro Arbeloa said he isn't bothered by reports naming José Mourinho as his successor as Real Madrid coach, ahead of a weekend which could see rivals Barcelona crowned as champions.

With 11 points between the sides at the top of the LaLiga table -- and five games left -- Madrid travel to Espanyol on Sunday, after Barça visit Osasuna a day earlier.

A report this week claimed Mourinho was president Florentino Pérez's preferred candidate to replace Arbeloa this summer, although ESPN has reported that a number of options, including USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino, are being assessed.

"No, what worries me is tomorrow's game," Arbeloa said in a news conference on Saturday, when asked about the Mourinho links.

"That's what I'm focused on, thinking about Real Madrid and the team. For me the future is tomorrow."

"I understand all the questions on this topic," he said, when pressed on whether he'd he happy to see Mourinho -- currently at Benfica -- back at the Bernabéu for a second spell in charge. "But my only answer will always be the same. That's what worries me, winning those three points."

Álvaro Arbeloa's position as Real Madrid boss is under the scanner. Getty

Arbeloa has come under significant pressure after Madrid's Champions League elimination by Bayern Munich, and a series of disappointing domestic results which saw them fall behind Barcelona.

The coach refused to comment on reports of a row with midfielder Dani Ceballos, who has not featured for Madrid in recent weeks. "I won't get into public debates about situations that I have with my players," Arbeloa said.

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"When I first came into the Real Madrid first team dressing room over 20 years ago, the first thing I learnt from the experienced players is that what happens in the Real Madrid dressing room stays there. I've carried that with me for over 20 years."

Arbeloa denied that he's been disappointed with his players' attitudes since taking over from Xabi Alonso in January.

"With the majority, we've had an honest relationship," he said. "We've spoken a lot in private about everything that needed to be sorted out between us, and that's how it should be done. While I'm in this chair, I'll always defend them."

However, the coach admitted that a "different mentality" was required if Madrid are to challenge for trophies, as they near the end of a second season without major silverware.

"Today you can't beat anybody just by getting off the bus," Arbeloa said. "Nowadays, even with the talent we have, you can't just put the ball on the floor and play as individuals, you need a plan, a structure ... All that perhaps requires a different mentality from the one we've had, and we've paid for that with results."