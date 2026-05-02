OL Lyonnes vs. Arsenal LIVE: Latest updates from Women's Champions League semifinal second leg

Ali Krieger and Lianne Sanderson preview the second leg of Arsenal's UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal clash with OL Lyonnes. (1:48)

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Reigning European champions Arsenal travel to eight-time winners OL Lyonnes in the second leg of the Women's Champions League semifinals, and you can follow updates live on ESPN.

The holders capitalised on defensive errors from Lyonnes to come from behind and win 2-1 in the first leg, taking a narrow advantage ahead of today's decisive contest.

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In last season's semifinal, Arsenal eliminated the eight-time record winners with a 5-3 aggregate score to reach the final where they went on to beat Barcelona, with Stina Blackstenius netting a late winner to stun the Spanish powerhouse.

Arsenal will aim to become the first English side to reach back-to-back Champions League finals as they look to defend their crown against either Barcelona or Bayern Munich in Oslo.

Renée Slegers' side eased into the quarterfinals with a commanding 7-1 win over OH Leuven via the playoffs, to set up an all-English contest against Chelsea.

In the quarterfinals, a 3-2 win over their Women's Super League rivals, was enough to ensure a repeat of last season's semifinal against French giants OL Lyonnes.

OL Lyonnes were unbeaten in the League Phase, but were handed their first defeat of the season by Wolfsburg in the first leg.

The French side popped up with a big performance in the second leg, progressing to the semifinals courtesy of a 4-0 victory, and will be bidding for a ninth European title.