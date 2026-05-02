Wrexham's Premier League dream on hold as they miss out on Championship playoff place

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Wrexham were unable to deliver the big victory that would have effectively guaranteed their spot in the playoffs. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham suffered playoff qualification heartbreak Saturday after they were leapfrogged by promotion rivals Hull City on a dramatic final day of the Championship season.

The Welsh club, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, started the day inside the top six on goal difference, but their 2-2 home draw with Middlesbrough meant Hull City's 2-1 win over Norwich City saw Wrexham miss out on qualification for the playoffs by two points.

Wrexham, who were aiming for a fourth consecutive promotion that would see them play in the Premier League next season, finished seventh in the Championship table.

At the STōK Cae Ras, a topsy-turvy four-goal first half saw Wrexham come from behind to lead Middlesbrough before David Strelec's 43rd-minute goal for the visitors ensure the teams were level heading into the break. Despite a tightly-contested second half, both teams missed chances, with Wrexham's Ollie Rathbone seeing his strike saved at the start of the half and Josh Windass also blasting over in the latter stages of the contest.

Wrexham's disappointment was compounded by the fact that Hull's winning goal, scored by Ollie McBurnie in the 67th minute, appeared as if it should have been ruled out for a narrow offside.

Championship

Champions: Coventry

Promoted: Ipswich

Playoffs: Millwall, Middlesbrough, Southampton, Hull

Relegated: Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester, Oxford

League One

Champions: Lincoln

Promoted: Cardiff

Relegated: Northampton, Rotherham, Port Vale

League Two

Promoted: Bromley, MK Dons

National League

Promoted: York

Relegated: Truro, Braintree, Morecambe, Brackley