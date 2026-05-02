Ipswich seal Premier League return with comfortable win on final day of Championship season

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Ipswich Town sealed promotion to the Premier League while Hull won the battle for the final playoff place on a dramatic final day of the Championship season.

Two goals from George Hirst and Jaden Philogene in a devastating opening nine minutes eased any nerves and Kasey McAteer grabbed a third five minutes from time.

The result means Kieran McKenna is the first Town manager to mastermind three promotions - two to the top flight.

Ipswich had to win the game as both Millwall and Middlesbrough were hot on their heels.

The Lions beat Oxford 2-0 while Boro could only draw 2-2 at Wrexham, leaving Town a point clear in second place.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town have sealed a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Paul Harding/Getty Images

The home side got off to a blistering start, backed by a vociferous crowd, with the QPR goal being peppered with a series of shots.

Leif Davis had a great chance to open the scoring for Ipswich in the second minute when he was put clean through by Jack Taylor, but QPR goalkeeper Joe Walsh came out to deflect his shot for a corner.

Town did take the lead a minute later through Hirst.

It came following a smart passing move involving Azor Matusiwa, Taylor, Philogene and Davis, who crossed for the striker to stab home inside the six-yard area.

They extended their lead in the ninth minute when Philogene pounced.

The build-up came from Wes Burns, Marcelino Núñez and Hirst, who played the final pass to the winger who dummied Rangers full-back Amadou Mbengue before slipping the ball into the net.

The Londoners got out of their own half for the first time in the 12th minute but Nicolas Madsen's tame effort from range was easily gathered by Town goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Ilias Chair danced around a series of challenges only to be fouled right on the edge of the penalty area but he fired the free-kick over the crossbar, while at the other end Walsh pulled off a superb save from a volley by Philogene.

Walton pulled off another stop to deny Japan international Koki Saito before Mbengue fouled Clarke 25 yards from goal and Davis' free-kick found Dara O'Shea who headed narrowly past the left-hand post.

Walton denied the visitors again when he dived to deflect a shot from Paul Smyth, but Town got a killer third goal in the 85th minute through McAteer to turn the stadium into a riot of noise.

Substitutes Ivan Azon and Anis Mehmeti challenged for the ball on the edge of the penalty area and it fell to Taylor whose shot cannoned off Walsh, only for McAteer to fire home the rebound and get the promotion party started.