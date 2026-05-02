Barcelona's Kika Nazareth on UWCL semifinal: We cannot win every single game anymore

Fara Williams makes her predictions for the Women's Champions League finalists after the first legs of the semifinals. (0:41)

Is another Arsenal vs. Barcelona Women's Champions League final on the way? (0:41)

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Barcelona midfielder Kika Nazareth has said the Spanish champions can no longer expect to win every game following last week's Champions League semifinal first-leg draw against Bayern Munich.

After being held 1-1 in Munich, Barça welcome Bayern to Spotify Camp Nou for the second leg on Sunday with a spot in the final against either OL Lyonnes or Arsenal up for grabs.

"We are focused on what we can do better from the first game," Nazareth said in a news conference on Saturday.

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"The beauty of football is that different things happen and it's not always the same.

"I wish we had won, of course, but football is changing, the level is changing, and we don't go into every match thinking we're going to win.

"That used to happen many years ago, and this is different, and it gives us a different motivation. It's not always easy."

Barcelona are aiming to reach a sixth straight Champions League final. (Photo by Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Despite that, failing to win the first leg was still hard to take for Barça, who are targeting a sixth successive Champions League final.

"We're a team used to winning, so drawing or losing is different, it's unusual," Nazareth added.

"The good thing about this team is that we know how to manage our feelings, emotions and frustrations.

"We left frustrated and sad that day. We suffered, we cried (...) but we had the next day off, rested, and we have gone all out this week."

Barça coach Pere Romeu confirmed that Aitana Bonmatí will be in the squad for the game after coming through training this week.

Bonmatí has not played since November due to a broken leg, but returns to boost Barça's push for a quadruple, with Liga F and the Spanish Supercopa already won and the Champions League and Copa de la Reina still up for grabs.

Barça beat Bayern 7-1 when the teams met in the group phase of the competition this season, but the German champions have not lost since that game in October.

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Romeu said he was "convinced" Barça will find a way to end that unbeaten run, which now spans 29 matches in all competitions.

"I'm not inside their coach's head nor have I been present at their pre-match sessions, but everything indicates their approach will be aligned with what they did in the first leg," Romeu said.

"We know what we can do better; we've worked on it during the week. I'm convinced that we'll play a great match and we'll have the tools to attack the low block I imagine Bayern will implement."

Barça have won the Champions League three times, in 2021, 2023 and 2024, but were surprise losers in last year's final against Arsenal.

Bayern, meanwhile, have never previously gone further than the semifinal stage.