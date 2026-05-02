Ryan Reynolds 'completely gutted' after Wrexham fall short of playoffs

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Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has said that he is "completely gutted" after Wrexham fell two points short of a Championship playoff spot on the final day of the season but echoed manager Phil Parkinson's words by saying that the club have "so much to be proud of."

Wrexham started the say in sixth but weren't able to beat Middlesbrough at the STōK Cae Ras, a result that ultimately cost them with Hull City coming out 2-1 winners against Norwich to steal the final playoff place.

The final day heartbreak meant Wrexham missed out on an opportunity for a fourth successive promotion.

But Reynolds, one half of Wrexham's big name Hollywood ownership alongside fellow actor Rob Mac, was quick to defend his team and offered up a reminder of how far they have come.

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Posting on social media alongside a picture showcasing Wrexham's rise from the National League in 2021, to the Championship this season, Reynolds said: "I am completely gutted by today's result but incredibly proud of our season.

"We've come a long way in five years and this was the best result in our 150+ year history.

"More to do. But for now, we have so much to be proud of, Reds."

Reynolds and Mac acquired the club in 2021 and have since overseen a record rise with three promotions in the row, before this season, breaking an English record.