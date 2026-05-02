Arsenal vs. Atlético Madrid: Simeone makes 11 changes to LaLiga team ahead of Champions League semifinal

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens break down the decision not to award Arsenal a penalty after VAR overturned the on-field call. (1:42)

Did VAR get it wrong on Arsenal's penalty claim vs. Atletico Madrid? (1:42)

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Diego Simeone made 11 changes to his Atlético Madrid starting lineup for their LaLiga visit to Valencia -- completely overhauling the side that faced Arsenal in their Champions League semifinal playoff first leg on Wednesday.

Atlético lined up with a heavily rotated side featuring a mix of fringe and academy players, with Juan Musso in goal and a back line including Clément Lenglet and Robin Le Normand.

Antoine Griezmann came off the bench 17 minutes from time, while Giuliano Simeone, Julián Álvarez, Alexander Sørloth and Dávid Hancko were among the names left out of the squad.

Seven academy players featured for Atleti, of which three came off the bench -- but the youthful side delivered as Iker Luque and Miguel Llorente ensured a 2-0 win.

Diego Simeone made 11 changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Arsenal on Wednesday. Getty Images

Focus clearly shifted to rest for Atlético, who gave Wednesday's starters six days' rest before Tuesday's return leg in N7, with the tie tantalisingly poised at 1-1.

The first leg was defined by penalties and VAR controversy as Álvarez and Viktor Gyökeres both scored from the spot.

It's not the first time Simeone has looked to his wider squad to prioritise Europe this term, when he made 10 changes for their LaLiga clash vs. Getafe on March 14 -- sandwiched by both legs of their round of 16 tie vs. Tottenham Hotspur.

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Arsenal, meanwhile, made five changes from their trip to Madrid for their Premier League clash vs. Fulham.

Captain Martin Odegaard was left out of the squad, while Martín Zubimendi, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Piero Hincapié dropped to the bench.

Atlético XI vs. Arsenal, on Wednesday: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Griezmann, Álvarez

Atlético XI vs. Valencia on Saturday: Musso, Díaz, Lenglet, Le Normand, Boñar; Morcillo, Vargas, Mendoza, N. Molina; Almada, Belaid