Lindsay Heaps says she is going to make her family watch the other UWCL semi-final after OL Lyonnes beat Arsenal. (2:18)

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LYON, France -- Arsenal manager Renée Slegers 'disappointed' as Arsenal exit Women's Champions League has said her team are "disappointed" after losing 3-1 (4-3 on aggregate) to OL Lyonnes in the Champions League semifinal and missing out on a chance to retain their title in the final in Oslo.

The Gunners had an opportunity to become the first English team to make back-to-back finals, after leading the first leg 2-1, however, were outplayed in the second leg by a reignited Lyonnes side.

"[I'm] very disappointed. We came together in the huddle, and I told the players that they work so hard, the way they go about it, how humble they are that I wish they got more out of this," Slegers said in a news conference after the defeat.

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The hosts had the ball in the back of the net in the seventh minute via Lindsey Heaps, but it was ruled out as Ingrid Syrstad Engen was deemed to be offside and interfering with goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

The early goal, although ruled out, had shaken the visitor's confidence and they conceded twice in the first half -- first through a penalty that had to be retaken after van Domselaar left her line too early and Kadidiatou Diani headed home a corner -- to end up on the back foot.

Jule Brand's winner booked OL Lyonnes' spot in the Champions League final. Getty

Arsenal did level the tie through Alessia Russo, however Melchie Dumornay set up Jule Brand -- who assisted the second -- to secure the decisive goal in the 86th minute and book Lyonnes's place in a historic 12th final.

"When we scored to make it 2-1 we really wanted to go for the second one and felt we could, or at least get it to extra time. We were really close but we are disappointed," Slegers said.

"It is two really good teams going against each other. I think what we can bring to the game is unpredictability, fluidity and intelligence.

"What they can bring to a game is real technical quality, a low of power and physicality which they did really well today. They were really good today, they raised their levels from the first leg at the Emirates."

Lyonnes were trailing 2-1 after a lacklustre first leg but the reintroduction of Dumornay and Selma Bacha and hitting Arsenal in their weakest areas -- set pieces -- ultimately won them the game.

Arsenal missed out on a chance to secure back-to-back European finals. Getty

Arsenal have conceded 19 set pieces over the last two seasons in the Champions League and Women's Super League (WSL) combined compared to Chelsea, who have only conceded nine across the same competitions and timeframe.

"Lyon are very strong on set pieces with their height and physicality and quality of delivery, we knew that. It is frustrating to concede in that way, but it is one of their super strengths," Slegers said.

Arsenal could take the WSL to the final day and reignite a title race by winning their two games in hand next week to close the gap on Manchester City.

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A loss on Wednesday against Brighton would hand City their first domestic title in 10 years.

"On the flight home we will let everyone be, give everyone space to manage themselves and their own emotions and thoughts," Slegers said, when asked how she will galvanise the team after the hurt.

"We are off tomorrow and then we are back in on Monday, and we have to move on. We have a game on Wednesday that is very important for us at Brighton,and we will make ourselves ready for Brighton."

Lyonnes will find out who they will face in the final on Sunday, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich tied at 1-1 following the first leg.