EFL playoffs 2025-26: Schedule, results, how to watch, more as teams battle for promotion

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Oli McBurnie scored twice on the final day to take Hull to the playoffs. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

After a gripping final day across the EFL, the 12 teams to make the playoffs in the Championship, League One and League Two have been confirmed.

In the Championship, Hull City's 2-1 win over Norwich City saw Sergej Jakirović's side sneak into the final playoff spot at the expense of Wrexham, who drew 2-2 at home to Middlesbrough.

One division below, late goals from Stevenage and Luton Town kept their seasons alive, while a win for Stockport County ensured they finished in third.

In League Two, Salford City had the chance to go straight up but could not beat Crawley Town on a day when five of the top seven drew their matches.

Championship playoffs

Following a gruelling 46-game season, it is only really Southampton who can say they are in excellent form. Tonda Eckert's side have now gone 19 games unbeaten and are arguably the favourites to join Coventry City and Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Their likeliest challengers are Millwall, who are unbeaten in five and could meet Southampton in the final.

Friday May 8, 8 p.m. -- Hull City vs Millwall

Saturday May 9, 12.30 p.m. -- Middlesbrough vs Southampton

Monday May 11, 8 p.m. -- Millwall vs Hull City

Tuesday May 12, 8 p.m. -- Southampton vs Middlesbrough

Saturday May 23, kick-off time TBC -- Championship playoff final

League One playoffs

Bolton made the playoffs despite losing on the final day. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Just two points separate all four sides who have made the League One playoffs, and none of the teams are in particularly sparkling form.

Between them, Stockport, Bradford, Bolton and Stevenage have just six wins altogether in their last 20 matches combined.

Bolton are probably narrow favourites despite losing at home on the final day to Luton.

Saturday May 9, 3 p.m. -- Stevenage vs Stockport County

Saturday May 9, 8 p.m. -- Bolton Wanderers vs Bradford City

Wednesday May 13, 8 p.m. -- Stockport County vs Stevenage

Thursday May 14, 8 p.m. -- Bradford City vs Bolton Wanderers

Sunday May 24, kick-off time TBC -- League One playoff final

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League Two playoffs

Salford City finished fourth in League Two. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

The League Two playoffs are similarly tight, with the four teams separated by only three points.

Salford City will have to bounce back from knowing that a final-day win would have secured automatic promotion, and it is the bottom two sides -- Chesterfield and Grimsby Town -- who enter the playoffs in the best form.

Sunday May 10, 3 p.m. -- Grimsby Town vs Salford City

Sunday May 10, 6 p.m. -- Chesterfield vs Notts County

Friday May 15, 7.15 p.m. -- Salford City vs Grimsby Town

Friday May 15, 8 p.m. -- Notts County vs Chesterfield

Monday May 25, kick-off time TBC -- League Two playoff final