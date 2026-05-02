Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly: 'We have three finals left' in title run-in

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Myles Lewis-Skelly has said Arsenal have "three finals left" as they maintain their push for a first Premier League title since 2004.

The Gunners went six points clear at the top of the table after a comfortable 3-0 win over Fulham at the Emirates, with Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyökeres among the goals.

With Arsenal having played two games more than second-place Manchester City, the title race is likely to go down to the final day and could also be decided on goal difference.

Arsenal end their campaign with games against West Ham United, Burnley and Crystal Palace, and Lewis-Skelly believes his side have the quality to end the season with silverware.

Lewis-Skelly operated in midfield on Saturday as Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 win against Fulham. Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"I feel like we have three finals left now, every day we try to stay in the moment as a team and take every game as it comes," he told Sky Sports post-match.

"We go into every game wanting to play with that intensity and joy and if we play like that when we take care of that, our quality will shine through and today was a great example of that."

Lewis-Skelly made his first league start of the season against Fulham with Martín Zubimendi dropping to the bench after a run of 33 consecutive starts.

While the 19-year-old had never played in midfield for Arsenal before, he has played extensively in the position at youth level.

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The England international struck a good balance with Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze in the middle. He played the entire 90 minutes and was warmly applauded by the home supporters at full time.

"Inside I was buzzing, but I was just glad the manager put his trust in me [to play in midfield]" he said.

The academy graduate was pictured sharing a long hug with manager Mikel Arteta at the end and looked visibly emotional.

"I said before, the way he [Lewis-Skelly] is acting in training, the way he is behaving around the boys is phenomenal, " Arteta told Sky Sports.

Asked about the decision to play the 19-year-old in midfield, Arteta said: "Maybe I should have done it earlier, I don't know. But I have to do things when I believe that the player is ready, the team is ready, and the opponent is the right one to play with him in that position.

"We've done it today, it's the first time, it was a big risk because I knew what was going to happen.

"If it works, it's great, if we would have lost the game I know what would have happened. 'How do you play a kid at this age, in this scenario, in a position that he hasn't played all season?

"I knew that, but I had the feeling that it was the right game for him."

Arsenal return to the Emirates on Tuesday, when they take on Atlético Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal.