USMNT's Sergiño Dest returns from injury to boost World Cup hopes

Ricardo Pepi opened the scoresheet for PSV after just 34 seconds, during their Eredivisie fixture against Ajax. (0:38)

Open Extended Reactions

AMSTERDAM -- United States defender Sergiño Dest made his return from a hamstring injury by coming on as a substitute in PSV Eindhoven's 2-2 draw at Ajax in the Dutch league on Saturday.

Dest entered the game near the hour-mark, when the score was 1-1, for his first appearance since injuring his left hamstring on March 7 against AZ Alkmaar.

- USMNT depth chart: Top 15 players in each position, ranked

- USMNT's Gianluca Busio helps Venezia return to Serie A

- McKennie keeps having to fight to keep his spot with Juventus and the USMNT: Why?

He missed two recent pre-World Cup friendlies for the U.S. -- and had to watch from the sidelines as PSV clinched the Dutch league title with five games to spare -- but his return should boost his chances of making the squad for the tournament in North America in June and July.

Sergino Dest returned to action in PSV's draw with Ajax. OLAF KRAAK / ANP (Photo by ANP via Getty Images

PSV took an instant lead on Saturday through a goal from Dest's U.S. teammate Ricardo Pepi after just 34 seconds. It was the striker's 14th league goal this season and fourth in three matches. The 23-year-old has 17 goals in all competitions for PSV this season.

After Ajax leveled 10 minutes later with a goal from Anton Gaaei, the visitors retook the lead through fellow substitute Myron Boadu in the 77th. But Mika Godts equalized for Ajax in injury time to deny PSV all three points.

Dest has two goals in 37 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

The U.S. will start Group D against Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood, California, and then play Australia six days later at Seattle. The Americans conclude the group stage on June 25 back at SoFi Stadium against Türkiye.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.