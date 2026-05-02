Michael Carrick: Amad Diallo has given Man United 'awful lot' despite goal, assist drought

ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop believes Arsenal are now the clear favourites to win the Premier League title after their 3-0 victory over Fulham. (1:37)

Open Extended Reactions

Michael Carrick praised diligent talent Amad Diallo for his role in Manchester United's rise up the standings despite failing to provide a goal or assist since December.

The 23-year-old was one of few bright sparks in a 2024-25 campaign to forget for United and would have scored more than 11 had he not missed three months with ankle ligament damage.

However, Amad has only netted twice this term and been unable to record a goal contribution for United since going to the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast.

One of those assists came during an impressive display in October's 2-1 win at Liverpool and boss Carrick outlined his happiness with the player ahead of Sunday's reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

Getty

"I actually think he's playing well, Amad," the United head coach said of his performances since he took charge in January.

"I think there's an awful lot more in the game, playing in a winning team like he has, to worry about numbers.

"I think he gives the team so much. He's got so much talent, he's got so much ability, but his work ethic and his attitude is fantastic as well.

"He's played different roles at times. Yeah, I'm a big fan of Amad.

"I think he was unlucky and unfortunate that we had to change things tactically the other night and that was purely why he came off.

"But, yeah, I think he's given the team an awful lot and it's the underbelly of what goes into the performance, not always what the headline grabs that actually prove to be as a team that's going to be successful and Amad's part of that."

- What must happen for Man United to secure Champions League spot?

- Liverpool's Arne Slot: Beating Man United won't silence my doubters

- Benjamin Šeško backs Michael Carrick for Man United job

Amad was replaced midway through Monday's hard-fought 2-1 Premier League win against Brentford, which leaves United needing just two points to wrap up Champions League qualification.

But Carrick feels they should not be "over-celebrating" reaching for a competition he won with the club in 2008 and finished runner-up on two occasions.

"I just think it's kind of the mindset, really, throughout," the former midfielder said. "Sometimes that comes from me in terms of setting the agenda, setting the goals, setting the targets.

"But I think the boys are hungry enough and understand enough about this club and where we want to be, how we want it to look, that we're not going to get carried away.

"What they went through as a group last season and to be now in the position of fighting for and in the position towards the top of the league, it's a big jump and a big step.

"So, they need to take a lot of credit for that as a playing group and a squad, but they understand we want to keep trying to achieve more than that."

United can seal qualification on Sunday, when Mohamed Salah will miss what would have been his final trip to Old Trafford before leaving Liverpool this summer.

Carrick added: "A lot of respect for what he has done for Liverpool, for the league and the level of performance that he's produced for so long.

"Everything does come to an end at some stage and he's obviously not involved in the game, but we wish him all the best for whatever's next."