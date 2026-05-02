Barcelona's Flick picks magician over Madrid with title in sight

Barcelona snag a 2-1 win over Osasuna and now wait for Real Madrid's result tomorrow to see if they win LaLiga. (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

PAMPLONA, Spain -- Barcelona coach Hansi Flick will swap Real Madrid for a magician on Sunday as he waits to find out if his team will be crowned LaLiga champions this weekend.

Barça won 2-1 at Osasuna on Saturday to move 14 points clear of Madrid at the top of the table, leaving them on the brink of back-to-back titles under the German.

They could clinch the trophy as soon as Sunday if Madrid fail to win at Espanyol, but Flick insists he will not be watching the match to find out.

Instead, he says he has a night planned with the popular Spanish illusionist El Mago Pop in Barcelona.

"No, believe me [I won't watch Madrid]," Flick said in the postgame news conference.

Hansi Flick guided Barcelona past Osasuna on Saturday to move within touching distance of another LaLiga title. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

"I will never do this. It's not for me. Maybe I will go to El Mago Pop. I think it's the last day [Sunday]. Maybe I will go with my wife.

"I will keep an eye on our WhatsApp group [to see] if something happens. Then I know 'OK it's a good thing.' I have to wait."

Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres struck in the final 10 minutes to give Barça a hard-earned three points in Pamplona on Saturday.

Raul García pulled one back in the 88th minute for Osasuna to set up a tense finale, but Barça held on to make it 10 successive wins in LaLiga.

However, despite another victory and the title moving into sight -- if Madrid win on Sunday, Barça could seal the league when the two teams meet in the Clásico on May 10 -- Flick insists the team don't feel like champions just yet.

"No it's not the time for that," he added. "We have to wait. Maybe tomorrow, maybe next week against Madrid.

"We made our job today. This is what I appreciate a lot from the team. We defend well also against a really strong opponent with the crossing.

"We are near winning LaLiga. This was our goal. The whole season we are giving every thing. Now we are close."