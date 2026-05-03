Messi, Inter Miami give up 3-goal lead in loss to Orlando

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Orlando City rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat host Inter Miami 4-3 on Saturday as Lionel Messi's side remained winless at its new stadium.

Messi had a goal and an assist as Miami raced out to a 3-0 lead 33 minutes into the match. Miami appeared well on its way to its first victory at Nu Stadium after going winless in its first three matches there.

But Orlando dramatically flipped the script, as Martín Ojeda collected a hat trick before Tyrese Spicer struck the winner in stoppage time to stun the home crowd.

It was just the third time in MLS history that a team erased a 3-0 deficit to win. The Seattle Sounders rallied against D.C. United in 2017, and the LA Galaxy did the same against LAFC the following year.

Miami had been held to a draw in its previous three home games since the opening of its long-awaited new home April 4. Only twice in MLS history has a team endured a longer winless run at a new stadium.

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Saturday's loss also snapped the reigning MLS Cup winners' 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions. It's Miami's first defeat since its season-opening loss in February.

Messi scored his 86th goal in a Miami jersey in his 100th appearance. It also snapped a rare two-game scoreless streak for the Argentina forward.

Messi also assisted on Telasco Segovia's goal after Ian Fray gave Miami a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.

Orlando City had won only two of its past 15 MLS matches, including the playoffs, dating to last season. Orlando was also 0-4-1 on the road in MLS play this season.

Lionel Messi looks on during Inter Miami's loss to Orlando City. Leonardo Fernandez/MLS via Getty Images

None of that mattered. Ojeda scored in the 39th minute to send Orlando into the half down 3-1.

Ojeda scored again in the 68th minute and had a great chance to tie it in the 73rd minute, when he was alone on the right side of the box. But Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made a point-blank save to keep the score 3-2.

Ojeda connected on a penalty kick in the 78th minute to tie the score at 3-3. He had another chance in the 80th minute, but St. Clair stopped his shot with his face to keep the match tied.

Spicer eventually got the go-ahead goal for the visitors. Messi and the Herons kept arguing over what they felt were missed calls, and time ran out.

Inter Miami has four matches left before MLS' seven-week stoppage for the FIFA World Cup begins. None of those looming opponents -- Toronto, Cincinnati, Portland and Philadelphia -- was over .500 Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.