Transfer rumors, news: Malen monitored by Chelsea, Man United

Chelsea Interim head coach Callum McFarlane believes his side still have many things to play for this season. (1:02)

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Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs eyeing Aston Villa's Donyell Malen, while Casemiro could be the latest star to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Donyell Malen has scored 11 goals in his first 14 Serie A games for Roma since joining on loan from Aston Villa. Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

- Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United could swoop for Donyell Malen after his sensational loan spell at Roma, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Netherlands forward, who is set to join the Italian club permanently from Aston Villa at the end of the season. As such, a host of European sides are keen on signing him this summer, although Roma are "crystal clear" in their stance that he isn't available.

- Inter Miami continue to work on a deal to sign midfielder Casemiro, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian veteran is set to leave Manchester United on a free transfer this season, and is said to be tempted by the idea of joining the MLS side. Talks continue between the two parties, although other proposals also remain on the table. Casemiro, 34, has been at United since July 2022, and has enjoyed another stand-out campaign at Old Trafford, with nine goals in 32 Premier League games this term.

- Manchester United have made enquiries to sign midfielder Danilo from Botafogo, according to Fogao. The 25-year-old is wanted by a host of other European clubs, including Fulham, Zenit St Petersburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli. United, however, view Danilo as Casemiro's long-term replacement and could sign him for around €40 million this summer. The Brazil international is under contract at Botafogo until June 2029.

- Liverpool are set to make contact with AFC Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi over a potential summer transfer, Matteo Moretto reports. The Reds are showing strong interest in the Argentine defender, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. With the future of Ibrahima Konaté still up in the air, Senesi could emerge as a strong candidate to replace the France international. The 28-year-old is expected to remain in the Premier League, whatever happens, with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea also heavily linked.

- Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson is getting close to joining Manchester City, according to Nicolo Schira. City are reportedly preparing a "huge bid" for the England international this summer. Anderson, 23, is being targeted by a whole host of the Premier League's top clubs, and could leave The City Ground even if Forest win their battle against relegation from the Premier League this season.

OTHER RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Aston Villa superstar Morgan Rogers, whose valuation is well over the €100 million mark. (Ekrem Konur)

- A new round of contract talks are expected to take place between Napoli and Leonardo Spinazzola over the coming days. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle United and Aston Villa are in the mix to sign Real Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro, who is valued around the €12 million mark. (Sport Witness)

- Largie Ramazani is edging closer to a permanent move away from Leeds United following a successful loan spell at Valencia. (Football Insider)

- Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo is on AC Milan's radar. (Calciomercato)

- Barcelona are not planning on bringing Ansu Fati back to the club, despite his strong season at Monaco. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Marseille could reignite their interest in West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, who is a target for several European clubs this summer. (Ekrem Konur)

- Mainz goalkeeper Daniel Batz is set to join Borussia Mönchengladbach on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Sky Germany)

- Aberdeen are exploring a deal for Hibernian forward Martin Boyle, with initial contact having already been established. (Sky Sports News)