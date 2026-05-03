Man United vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates from heavyweight Premier League clash

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Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday in a huge Premier League match, and you can follow all the action live, right here with ESPN.

The match pits third against fourth in a game which can have significant consequences for both sides -- a draw for United would guarantee a return to the Champions League next season, while a win for Liverpool would see them leapfrog their rivals and all but confirm their own top-five finish.

- Could Bruno Fernandes break long-standing Premier League assist record?

- Mohamed Salah on Liverpool exit: 'Time to go' amid tough season

As if either team needed further incentive, Bruno Fernandes needs just one more assist to equal the all-time Premier League record for a single season, held by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

Both sides have suffered extremely difficult spells this season but appear, for now, to have put that behind them.

Michael Carrick's side come into the match on the back of wins over European qualification rivals Chelsea and Brentford, and with midfielder Casemiro having suddenly found some unexpected goalscoring form ahead of his departure in the summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have won each of their last three in the league. If they are to continue that run, they will have to muster some of the fighting spirit that has been painfully absent this season but was on full display in their victory over rivals Everton in the first ever Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium a fortnight ago.

Whether they can do that without Mohamed Salah, who scored the opening goal in that game but picked up an injury in last weekend's win over Crystal Palace, remains to be seen.