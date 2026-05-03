Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich LIVE: Latest updates from Women's Champions League semifinal

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Barcelona take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Women's Champions League semifinal, and you can follow all the updates from Camp Nou live on ESPN.

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The tie is finely poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg, where Bayern fought back valiantly after conceding early and had to finish the game with 10 players.

It was a result that could be filed under 'upsets' considering it was only the second time this season that Barça didn't win a game in the competition and more pertinently, had beaten Bayern 7-1 in the League Phase.

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There were more than 60,000 fans in the Camp Nou for Barça's quarterfinal second leg against Real Madrid and a similarly raucous atmosphere is expected on Sunday as the Liga F side look to reach their sixth successive final.

Bayern, meanwhile, have never gone beyond the semifinals stage.

Both sides will battle for the chance to face OL Lyonnes in the final. The French side fought back from a 2-1 deficit in the first leg of their semifinal against Arsenal to proceed 4-3 on aggregate. Jule Brand scored a late winner to break Arsenal hearts in a game that had it's share of VAR controversy.

It would take a special showing from Bayern at the Camp Nou to deny Barça another meeting with OL Lyonnes in the final. The two sides have previously faced each other in three finals, with the French club having won two of them.