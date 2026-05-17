Man United's Bruno Fernandes equals Premier League assist record

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Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has equalled the Premier League record for the most assists recorded in a season after registering his 20th of the campaign in his team's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The record-equalling moment arrived in the 76th minute when his ball across the box was turned in by Bryan Mbeumo at Old Trafford.

It had seemed as if Fernandes might break the record as United attacked in numbers, but a combination of the woodwork and some last-ditch defending from Forest prevented him moving clear at the top.

He has now levelled the record jointly held by Arsenal's Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20).

The United captain has arguably benefitted from the growing importance placed upon set pieces in the Premier League this season, with only 10 of his 20 assists coming from open play, compared to Henry (18) and De Bruyne (17).

Bruno Fernandes was congratulated by his teammates after he equalled the assist record. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

"Everyone knew that it was important that I could get another assist at least. They've been trying everything they can to score from my passes," Fernandes told Sky Sports.

"There were probably moments today when I should have passed instead of shot. I'm very happy for the assist, but more than that, I'm happy for the win and to finish the season on a high."

Fernandes had thought he'd achieved the feat during United's 3-2 win over Liverpool on May 3 when his header was eventually touched into the net by Benjamin Sesko.

But the fact Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman got a hand to the ball and knocked it onto the Slovenian striker meant Opta, the Premier League's official statistics partner, did not award him the assist despite the division's Fantasy Premier League game awarding Fernandes points for the assist.

- Fantasy Goal Assist? Why Bruno Fernandes didn't equal Premier League record against Liverpool

While United have enjoyed a renaissance under Michael Carrick, this season has also been a successful one on a personal level for Fernandes.

He was crowned the 2026 Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association -- narrowly beating Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice to the award.

The 31-year-old secured 45% of the votes of the English football media and edged out Rice by just 28 votes to become the first United player to receive the award since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

United have one game left this term, away at Brighton on the final day, in which Fernandes could break the league's single-season assist record.