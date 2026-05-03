Slot blames Liverpool loss to Man United on 'pattern' of bad calls

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Arne Slot said there is a "complete pattern" of decisions going against his Liverpool team this season after Manchester United inflicted a 3-2 defeat at OId Trafford with a handball on Benjamin Sesko's goal being overlooked by match officials.

United's win, which completed a first Premier League double over Liverpool since 2015-16, confirmed Champions League qualification for the home side and left Liverpool still needing three points to secure a top-five spot.

Sesko's first-half goal put United 2-0 ahead after a Matheus Cunha opener, but the ball appeared to brush off the forward's hand before rolling into the net.

Despite a lengthy VAR review, the goal was allowed to stand and Liverpool coach Slot said it summed up his team's season.

"If it was a touch [by Sesko] which I think it is -- in a ball sport it has a certain curve and it changes -- it must be a contact then we should have a debate is that enough to disallow a goal," Slot told reporters.

"I don't think it is a surprise to anyone this season that if there is a VAR intervention it goes against us. It has been the whole season the same.

"I remember PSG at home, getting a penalty for a soft touch on [Alexis] Mac Allister, VAR intervenes and it is not a pen.

"The other week, PSG gets one. This time, the referee stops play when a United player is injured off the pitch, but last week played continues when our goalkeeper is on the floor needing treatment.

"But the second goal [Sesko] we did not concede because of the handball -- we lost it because we lost the ball in a stupid position, so we have to first look at ourselves.

"This is a complete pattern over the season, but there is also a pattern we concede ridiculous goals."

Liverpool must secure three points from their remaining games against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brentford -- three teams still chasing European qualification -- to clinch a Champions League spot.

And Slot said he was "annoyed" that Liverpool failed to get those points at Old Trafford after fighting back from two goals down to level the scores in the second half.

"I wouldn't say I'm concerned, but I am completely aware we need three points," he said. "That is why I am so annoyed we did not get them today. If you are 2-2, coming back from 2-0 down, you should at least come out with a draw."