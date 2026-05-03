Aston Villa vs. Tottenham: Roberto De Zerbi's fired up Spurs leading at Villa Park

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Tottenham's Premier League survival battle continues with a tough trip to Aston Villa, and you can follow updates live on ESPN.

Spurs picked up their first league win of 2026 with a narrow 1-0 victory over relegated Wolves and will be aiming for three points to climb out of the drop zone and salvage a dismal season.

Meanwhile, Villa have very different ambitions -- Unai Emery's side are chasing Champions League qualification are looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Europa League on Thursday.

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After Igor Tudor's 44-day tenure at Spurs, Roberto De Zerbi is now the next man tasked with leading Spurs to Premier League safety.

Heading to Villa Park today, they're sat 18th, two points behind West Ham, who in positive news for Spurs, lost 3-0 to Brentford.

A point today won't suffice to drag Spurs out of the drop zone, and with four games remaining, victory is absolutely crucial. Meetings against Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton will follow.

Villa lost the first leg of their Europa League semifinal against Forest, but remain in good position to preserve their European status.

Victory today, will see them climb into fourth place, with games against Burnley, Liverpool and Manchester City to follow, presenting an opportunity to end the season on a high.