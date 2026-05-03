Michael Carrick on Man United's Champions League return: 'Feels natural'

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Michael Carrick said it "feels natural" to be Manchester United manager after guiding the club to Champions League qualification with victory over Liverpool.

United won 3-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday to confirm their place in Europe's top club competition next season.

Carrick's post-match news conference was dominated by questions about whether the achievement will be enough to earn him the job permanently.

And while the 44-year-old insists he's waiting for news like everyone else, he accepted he's put himself in position to get the head coach role full-time.

"I love doing what I'm doing," Carrick said.

"It's a great position for me to be and it feels pretty natural if I'm totally honest.

"We will have to wait and see. When we came in, the Champions League was a bit in the distance and we wanted to get back into Europe and to be there with three games to spare is a big achievement.

"Whatever is going to happen is going to happen."

Michael Carrick has made a compelling case to continue as Manchester United's head coach beyond the end of this season. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Carrick has now won 10 of his 14 games in charge since taking over in January.

Having already beaten Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, he added Liverpool to his list of successes thanks to goals from Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Kobbie Mainoo.

"It's been a good run," he said.

"We've beaten some very, very good teams and it's been challenging. Sometimes we've won it in some ways, sometimes we've won it in other ways.

"It feels like I've been here a long time in, different times on and off, but I can understand what it brings and to be sat in this position is a good position to be in."

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Carrick has been keen to insist that he won't "over-celebrate" Champions League qualification, saying instead that he wants the squad to aim for bigger and better things.

It should, however, make this summer's recruitment drive easier given the boost it will give to the club's finances as well as being an added attraction for players.

"It's a huge step for so many reasons, I am not underplaying that," said Carrick.

"There are signs of improvement and a lot of satisfaction that comes with that.

"We want more of that. We expect more of that consistently and that is the message. Let's kick on."