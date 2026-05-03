Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí: 'No better day' to return than semifinal win

Aitana Bonmati reflects on making her return from injury for Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich. (1:46)

Bonmati: Barcelona win vs. Bayern 'one of the most special' (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Aitana Bonmatí said there was no better day to make her long-awaited return from a broken leg as she came off the bench as Barcelona booked their place in the Champions League final with a 4-2 win over Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Bonmatí, 28, was given a standing ovation when she replaced Clara Serrajordi in the second half at Spotify Camp Nou to make her first appearance since November.

"It's difficult to explain the feelings I have right now," Bonmatí told Disney+. "There was no better day to come back.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

"These last five months have been hard, but also gratifying, a different challenge in my career. I think it's served me as both a footballer and as a person."

After drawing 1-1 in Munich in the first leg last weekend, goals from Salma Paralluelo, Ewa Pajor and an Alexia Putellas brace helped Barça into a 4-1 lead at Camp Nou, with Bayern briefly levelling through Linda Dallmann.

Pernille Harder added a second for Bayern with 20 minutes to go as the German side threw caution to the wind in an attempt to salvage the tie. They twice hit the bar, saw another goal ruled out by VAR and several attempts either blocked or saved.

Aitana Bonmatí came off the bench in the second half. Getty

"Six finals in a row is crazy. I think we have normalised something that is absolutely not normal. It says everything about the ambition and character of this team.

"Players and seasons come and go, but we're still there, keeping the bar high and always wanting to be in the Champions League final."

- Barcelona 4-2 Bayern Munich: Barça win to enter sixth successive UWCL final - as it happened

- Dumornay's return ends Arsenal's UWCL defence, sends Lyon to another final

Barça, who won the Champions League in 2021, 2023 and 2024 but lost last year's final to Arsenal, now face eight-time winners OL Lyonnes in the final in Oslo on May 23.

The game has the added quirk of Lyonnes now being coached by former Barça coach Jonatan Giráldez, who was in charge of the Blaugrana when they beat the French side in the 2024 final in Bilbao.

"There is not much I can say about Lyonnes to be honest," Bonmatí said. "They are Champions League history. They have a great side.

"For me, they are always the team to beat and the team we looked to when we were nothing and wanted to reach their level, which we achieved. But they are still a top team as well.

"I am grateful to Jonatan for everything he did for me as a player, but now we are rivals. We are only thinking about beating Lyon and winning that trophy."