Pep Guardiola says he still has 'incredible energy' amid title race and potential treble

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Pep Guardiola said he still has "incredible energy" for his job at Manchester City -- and that he feels calmer despite the pressures of a treble challenge.

There has been speculation throughout the season Guardiola could leave City this summer after a decade in charge but he continues to speak warmly about the club.

"I wouldn't be 10 years, even with good titles, if I didn't have this incredible environment," the City manager said.

"I still have incredible energy, still I'm so good, coming here to work on my days off.

Pep Guardiola feels he still has plenty of energy to give amid speculation he may call time on his spell at Man City. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"Of course we're here because we won a lot -- and that's why they don't fire you, because they continue to trust you -- but apart from that, the club is really, really extraordinary.

"The people take care of all of us in all details. The little details mean my job as a manager and the players, is to just think about what you have to do.

"It's like a bubble that makes people feel good. It's a big club, but here it is a family.

"Players can be disappointed because they don't play, that's normal, that's understandable. But, for the rest, no one can complain."

Guardiola pointed to several examples of the club's off-field support and highlighted how former players such as Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gündogan have spoken positively after leaving.

He added: "There are many examples. It's a really good, extraordinary club.

"In COVID times, in how many [organisations] around the world, or clubs, were people fired or... I don't know the right word in English -- but here, not even once, the same salary, not reduced.

"Even in the toughest moment in our lives, there were always there."

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Guardiola insists he is feeling the pressure a lot less this season, even though his side are chasing a domestic treble.

City head to Everton on Monday needing to win to keep up the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

This contrasts to last year when City were out of title contention and primarily focused on Champions League qualification.

He said: "In the hours before the game I feel it, but in the process between games I am more calm.

"Last season I was 24 hours thinking 'what will happen at the club if we do not qualify for the Champions League'?

"I felt it a lot. I can't imagine teams for who are [fighting] to not be relegated.

"This season we won the Carabao Cup, are in the FA Cup final again and still fighting against Arsenal.

"It is really good. I would have loved to go through in the Champions League but it will be good learning for me for the next season."