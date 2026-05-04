Al Nassr's 20-game win streak ends in SPL title stumble

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Al Nassr saw their 20-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday in a 3-1 loss to Al Qadsiah.

The result leaves the Saudi Pro League leaders with a five-point advantage over second-place Al Hilal, who still have a game in hand.

Al Nassr had ridden the hot streak to a comfortable lead in the SPL over the last few months, as they try to win a first title of any kind since Cristiano Ronaldo started playing for the club at the beginning of 2023.

Mohammed Aboulshamat, Musab Al-Juwayr and Julián Quiñones provided the goals for Al Qadsiah, who are in fourth place in the SPL.

On April 29, Al Nassr extended their lead over Al Hilal to eight points with a win over Al Ahli, but their rivals won on Saturday before Ronaldo's side dropped points Sunday giving added weight to their top-of-the-table game on May 12.

It has been a tumultuous season with Al Nassr for Ronaldo, who boycotted two games early in 2026 over what he said were unfair transfer dealings for Al Hilal.

His protest came after rivals Al Hilal strengthened their squad by signing former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad in the winter transfer window.

"It's been a difficult season, not just on the pitch but off it," Ronaldo said after the win over Al Ahli last week. "We know the power that other teams have, but I will have the opportunity to speak at the end of the season."

Ronaldo has 970 goals in his career for club and country, including the 25 he has scored for Al Nassr this season.