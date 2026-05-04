Souttar, Leckie, Duke first to Socceroos' pre-World Cup camp

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Harry Souttar, Mathew Leckie, and Mitchell Duke will be amongst the first group of Socceroos to land in the United States for a pre-World Cup training camp, as Tony Popovic assesses his playing stocks one final time before settling on his 26-player squad for the tournament.

Popovic and his staff will depart for the Florida city of Sarasota this week to commence the camp, with Souttar, Leckie, and Duke to be joined by Hayden Matthews (Portsmouth), Anthony Cáceres (Macarthur FC), Brandon Borrello (Western Sydney Wanderers), Nick D'Agostino (Brisbane Roar), and Nishan Velupillay (Melbourne Victory).

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Inclusion in the camp doesn't signal that the players will be in Popovic's final squad for the World Cup -- with an expanded set of players due to arrive based upon the conclusion of their club commitments and loading -- but will be vital for those seeking to prove their form and fitness before the coach settles on his final 26 on June 1.

Souttar, Leckie and Matthews all recently made their return from long-term injury absences, while D'Agostino missed the end of the Roar's season after injuring himself against Perth Glory on Feb. 28.

After injuring his Achilles on Boxing Day 2024, Souttar started and was amongst Leicester City's best in their final two Championship games after his long-awaited return, while Leckie made his first start since hip surgery and played 120 minutes in City's loss to Auckland FC in Saturday's A-League Men elimination final.

"I am looking forward to departing for the United States this week to begin our FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations, starting with our pre-camp in Sarasota," Popovic said in a statement.

"We will use the pre-camp as an opportunity to observe and assess a number of players, with our first arrivals due this week.

"There is still a lot to play out. Most league seasons are ongoing and we continue to monitor a large number of players as we enter this critical period for selecting our final squad.

"The aim is to have as many players as possible available and in contention before finalising our World Cup squad. We are required to make that decision by June 1, and that remains the most important day from a selection perspective."