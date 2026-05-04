Stats: Vinícius hits 20 for fifth time, Messi's 86 in 100, Inter win 21st Serie A title

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It was a big weekend in Europe's best leagues with plenty of goals and drama. Premier League leaders Arsenal have put pressure on chasing Manchester City by opening a six-point lead at the top thanks to their dominating win over Fulham. Manchester United defeated their arch-rivals Liverpool to confirm Champions League football for next season.

Meanwhile in the relegation battle, Tottenham have taken a big step towards safety following a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

In LaLiga, Barcelona are edging close to yet another title after their win over Osasuna. Real Madrid didn't let their rivals take the title oin the weekend, though, as they defeated Espanyol thanks to Vinícius Júnior's brace.

It's over in Serie A as Inter Milan clinched the league title after their 2-0 win over Parma.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich once again came back from multiple goals down to draw their match against Heidenheim 3-3.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

14 and 120

Bruno Fernandes has created 5+ chances in 14 different Premier League games in 2025-26. Since 2003-04, only Mesut Özil has done so more often in a season (15 times in 2015-16).

Fernandes has also created 120 chances in the Premier League this season, the most by a Manchester United player in a season on record since 2003-04. The previous most was 119, by Fernandes in 2022-23.

8

Michael Carrick became only the sixth manager and first English manager to win 8+ of his opening 9 home games in the Premier League, and first since Antonio Conte in 2016-17 (also 8/9).

9

Since Ruben Amorim departed as Manchester United manager, no player has scored more Premier League goals than Benjamin Sesko (9 goals).

10+10

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (13G, 10A) becomes the third Premier League player to have both scored and assisted 10+ goals in all competitions this season after Rayan Cherki (10G, 14A) and Jarrod Bowen (10G, 11A).

150

With a goal and assist against Fulham, Bukayo Saka has now been directly involved in 150 goals in his Arsenal career across all competitions (80 goals, 70 assists).

200

Saka played his 200th Premier League game against Fulham. At 24 years and 239 days, Saka became the fourth-youngest player to reach the milestone in the competition behind Gareth Barry (24Y, 38D), Wayne Rooney (24Y, 76D) and Rio Ferdinand (24Y, 163D).

20

Viktor Gyökeres became the third Premier League player to score 20+ goals across all competitions this season after Erling Haaland (35) and Igor Thiago (25).

He also became the first Arsenal player to net 20+ goals across all competitions in his first season at the club since Alexis Sánchez in 2014-15 (25 goals).

12

Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi has equalled the record for most Premier League goals by a teenager in their debut season, along with Robbie Fowler in 1993-94 and Robbie Keane in 1999-00 (12).

1

Aston Villa had one touch in the opposition box in the first 60 minutes, the fewest by a team in the opening hour of a Premier League match this season.

SPURS GET THEIR SECOND CONSECUTIVE WIN IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND CLIMB OUT OF THE RELEGATION ZONE �� �� pic.twitter.com/i9SU1fPqGo - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 3, 2026

10

Richarlison has now scored 10+ goals in five different Premier League seasons -- joint most among all Brazilian players, along with Roberto Firmino.

2

Tottenham have won consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since winning their opening two games of this season (vs. Burnley and Manchester City).

71

Burnley have conceded 71 goals in the Premier League this season. It is their third time conceding 70+ goals in a season (82 in 2009-10 and 78 in 2023-24), tying the most seasons with 70+ GA in competition history (also Leeds United and Norwich City).

16

Only Harry Kane (24) has scored more goals than Vinícius Júnior (16) in 2026 across all competitions among all players from Europe's top five leagues.

20

Vinícius became the second player from LaLiga (after Lamine Yamal) to have 20+ goals and 10+ assists this season in all competitions. He's the sixth player to do it in Europe's top 5 leagues after Michael Olise, Luis Díaz, Deniz Undav and Mason Greenwood.

5

This is also Vinícius' fifth straight 20-goal season for Real Madrid. He's the eighth player to achieve the feat for the club after Alfredo Di Stéfano (10 times), Cristiano Ronaldo (9), Karim Benzema (6), Raúl González (6), Ferenc Puskás (6) Hugo Sánchez (5), Pahiño (5).

Barcelona will have the chance to win LALIGA vs. Real Madrid in ElClásico at the Spotify Camp Nou next weekend. You don't want to miss this �� pic.twitter.com/vjF7eBvbKx - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 3, 2026

13

Real Betis' Antony has been involved in 13 goals in 28 LaLiga matches in 2025/26 (7G, 6A), just two fewer (15 - 10G and 5A) than in his previous three seasons in top 5 European leagues (Premier League + LaLiga).

171

Since his LaLiga debut in 2012/13, Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas is the highest-scoring Spanish player with 171 goals in the competition.

18

Robert Lewandowski has scored 18 goals this season at the age of 37. He has the same number of goals as the next two players of his age combined (37 or older). Olivier Giroud has 11 goals for Lille and Aspas scored seven for Celta Vigo.

29

Barcelona's 29 league wins this season are the most by a team in their first 34 LaLiga games in competition history.

9

Ferran Torres' goal was his ninth game-winning goal this season in all competitions. Only Kylian Mbappé (13) has more game-winning goals among LaLiga players.

30

Fermín López has 30 goal contributions in all competitions this season. Only Yamal has more for Barcelona this season (41).

Fermín and Yamal are also tied for most assists with 17 each.

10

Barcelona extended their LaLiga winning streak to 10 games -- longest in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Barcelona have two of the three longest winning streaks in Europe's top 5 leagues this season (also nine from November-January)..

21

Inter Milan secured their 21st Serie A title with a win over Parma. They are second behind Juventus' 36 titles while AC Milan is third with 19.

This is their third Serie A title in the last six seasons.

5

Cristian Chivu became the fifth Inter Milan coach to win the Scudetto in his first season in charge of the club, after Árpád Weisz in 1929/30, Alfredo Foni in 1952/53, Giovanni Invernizzi in 1970/71 and José Mourinho in 2008/09.

13

Marcus Thuram became the fifth player Europe's top five leagues to score at least 13 goals for the same club in each of the last three seasons, after Lewandowski (Barcelona), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), and Harry Kane (Bayern Munich).

0.27

AC Milan have recorded an Expected Goals of 0.27 against Sassuolo, their lowest in Serie A since May 13, 2018, when they stopped at 0.2 against Atalanta (1-1 in Bergamo).

9

Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick scored nine goals in his last six Bundesliga matches -- more than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues since March 20.

19

Bayern's Michael Olise recorded his 19th assist in Bundesliga this season, equalling Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes for the most among players from Europe's top 5 Leagues this season.

He's also two assists shy of equalling the Bundesliga record held by Thomas Müller (21 assists in 2019-20).

116

Bayern Munich have 116 goals in Bundesliga this season, equalling Barcelona's 2016-17 record for the third most in a single season in Europe's top 5 Leagues since 1963-64.

The top two are Real Madrid who scored 121 goals in 38 games in 2011-12 and 118 goals in 2014-15 season.

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami, however, the team suffered a 3-4 loss against Orlando City in their MLS game.

100

This was Messi's 100th career game with Inter Miami in all competitions. He has scored 86 goals so far, which is more than he scored in his first 100 games with either Barcelona (40) or Argentina (46).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.