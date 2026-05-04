Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Arsenal eye PSG's Barcola

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Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola has Liverpool and Arsenal interested, while Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders could leave the club in the coming weeks. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola is attracting attention. YOAN VALAT/EPA/Shutterstock

- Liverpool and Arsenal are on alert as Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola could become available this summer, according to TEAMtalk. With his contract expiring in 2028, the PSG forward's representatives have reportedly begun work on looking at some potential moves, should an opportunity become available. Liverpool have been linked with the 23-year-old France international, as they look at replacements for Mohamed Salah, while Arsenal remain keen on strengthening their forward ranks. Barcola has 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.

- Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders could leave the club in the coming weeks, just one year after joining from AC Milan for €55 million, says Football Insider. Several Serie A clubs, including Juventus, are reported to have shown interest in signing the Netherlands international. Reijnders, 27, made a quick start to life at Man City with a goal and assist on his Premier League debut, but has recently seen a reduction in his playing time.

- There is uncertainty over Ferran Torres' future at Barcelona as the 26-year-old forward nears the final year of his contract. AS reports that there is a standstill in negotiations between club and player, while some sources believe that Barcelona have decided against a renewal altogether. The former Manchester City star has 20 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions this season, but could hold out to leave as a free agent next year.

- Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García will only be allowed to leave permanently for a fee of €60 million, says AS. Garcia, 22, exploded onto the scene this season but has not started in LaLiga since early March. He is being tracked by a host of European clubs, as a loan or permanent move is possible this summer, but Madrid are holding firm on their demands for a transfer fee.

- Aston Villa are reigniting their interest in Juventus striker Jonathan David from last summer, according to Tuttosport. The Canada international has scored eight goals in 44 appearances for the Bianconeri, but could move on just one year after his free transfer from Lille. Juventus are looking to refresh their forward lines, as Dusan Vlahovic could leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

EXPERT TAKE

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OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid have no intention of letting Endrick leave the club this summer, as the 19-year-old striker continues to be monitored by Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal while on loan at Lyon this season. (TEAMtalk)

- Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is set for new talks over a contract extension, with his current deal running until 2027. (Football Insider)

- Barcelona, Inter Milan, and PSV Eindhoven are tracking a move for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, as he looks set to leave the Premier League club. (Ekrem Konur)

- There are ongoing doubts over Rodri's future at Manchester City, who are preparing a midfield overhaul this summer. (Football Insider)

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- Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji will join Inter Milan on a permanent deal as he has reached conditions in his loan deal that trigger a move. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus will present an offer to Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi before he becomes a free agent, while Premier League clubs continue to be heavily linked. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Schalke want to keep Edin Dzeko at the club after the 40-year-old striker helped fire the German club back into the Bundesliga by gaining promotion over the weekend. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle United have joined AC Milan in the race to sign Corinthians midfielder Andre Luiz, 19, as he continues to impress in the Brazilian top flight. (Ekrem Konur)

- Eddie Howe is set to remain as Newcastle United boss ahead of the new season, barring an "unexpected" change of circumstances. (David Ornstein)