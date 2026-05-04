Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Latest updates as Forest race into two-goal lead

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Chelsea host Nottingham Forest in a game with big implications in the relegation battle as well as the Champions League race and you can follow all the action live, right here with ESPN.

Remarkably, Forest are unbeaten at Stamford Bridge since their Premier League return in 2022 and travel to London on Monday after back-to-back league wins to begin distancing themselves from the drop zone.

Chelsea, under interim boss Calum McFarlane, welcome Forest after a massive win over Leeds to secure an FA Cup final spot, but their league form has seen them drop all the way to ninth.

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They have lost and failed to score in their last five league games, with McFarlane handed a monumental job to somehow get Chelsea back into the race for a Champions League spot.

Unlike Aston Villa on Saturday, Vitor Pereira's Forest do not have the luxury of being able to rotate ahead of their crucial Europa League semifinal return leg on Thursday. The midlands side are still very much in relegation trouble, just a point above Spurs in 17th and three above West Ham in the drop zone.