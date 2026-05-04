Chelsea 1-3: Nottingham Forest: Hosts dominated, Forest edge closer to survival - as it happened

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Chelsea were trounced by Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Monday as their Champions League qualification hopes took a monumental hit.

Taiwo Awoniyi took just two minutes to open the scoring before Igor Jesus doubled the visitors' lead from the spot after 15 minutes as Forest started quickly in west London.

After a nasty head collision that saw Chelsea debutant Jesse Derry stretchered off and later taken to hospital, Chelsea were awarded a penalty just before the break.

But Cole Palmer couldn't convert and another Awoniyi strike in the second-half saw Forest cruise home, despite a late overhead kick from João Pedro, and edge closer to Premier League survival.

Relive the action here.