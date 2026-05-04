Neymar involved in training ground altercation with Robinho's son - sources

Julien Laurens reacts to Neymar's current form and discusses his chances of making Brazil's World Cup squad. (1:15)

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Neymar had an altercation with teammate Robinho Jr. -- the son of former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward Robinho -- during Sunday's Santos training after he felt disrespected when the teenager dribbled past him, sources have told ESPN.

Looking agitated, Neymar, 34, proceeded to trip Robinho Jr. and the two then had a heated argument before being pulled apart by teammates, sources added to ESPN Brasil. Robinho Jr was left deeply upset by the unpleasant episode.

Neymar and Robinho Jr. are teammates at Santos, while Neymar also used to share the pitch for Brazil with Robinho Jr.'s father, Robinho. Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Sources said that Neymar later called Robinho Jr. to make amends while he also sent messages to Robinho Jr.'s family apologising for what had happened.

The sources added that Neymar and Robinho Jr. have a very close rapport on the day-to-day and that it is only a matter of time before they both put the incident behind them.

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Neither Neymar nor Robinho Jr. featured in Santos' 1-1 league draw at Palmeiras on Saturday.

Robinho Jr. was promoted to Santos' first team last summer and has made eight appearances in all competitions this season.