Bizarre own goal prompts match-fixing investigation in Panama

The Panamanian Football League (LPF) has launched an official investigation after a bizarre own goal prompted suspicions of match-fixing.

Sporting San Miguelito goalkeeper José Calderón -- who has 44 caps for the Panama national team -- diverted the ball into his own net with his chest after failing to control a cross in the 90th minute, giving Alianza FC a 3-2 victory on May 2.

The LPF announced on Sunday that it would be requesting explanations from the parties involved in the "serious incident."

"The league recognises that mistakes can happen in football. However, it is also clear that some situations exceed this margin and are therefore unacceptable within the standards of professional competition," a statement read.

The incident has sparked controversy in Panama. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

"Without prejudice to the presumption of innocence, the league will act with the utmost rigour and pursue the investigation to its fullest extent.

"If wrongdoing is proven, exemplary sanctions will be sought. No individual conduct can jeopardise the work, effort and credibility of the hundreds of professionals, players, coaches and other very responsible individuals who support this tournament."

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Calderón's club, Sporting San Miguelito, also confirmed that it had filed formal complaints over Saturday's incident, requesting "immediate, thorough and impartial investigations."

"In the context of the current championship, we have identified, with concern, serious indications that could be linked to possible match-fixing, a situation that undermines the integrity, transparency and competitive spirit of football," the club's statement read.

Calderón was included in Panama's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and was on the bench when England beat them 6-1 courtesy of a Harry Kane hat-trick. Calderón did not feature during the tournament, and his last appearance for his national team was in 2021.

Panama have once again been drawn in the same group as England for the upcoming World Cup, alongside Croatia and Ghana.

Saturday's incident comes two years after two players and one former player in the Panamanian league were arrested over match-fixing concerns relating to an incident in 2023.