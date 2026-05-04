Why central midfielders are this summer's biggest transfer trend

Craig Burley gives his opinion on who Manchester United should hire as their permanent manager despite Michael Carrick's success as interim boss. (1:45)

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Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali and Carlos Baleba -- potentially even Bruno Guimarães, Alex Scott, Tyler Adams and Aurélien Tchouaméni -- all have one thing in common: They are the must-have targets that virtually every leading team wants to sign this summer.

If you are looking to identify the big transfer trend, it is all about midfielders.

Only Arsenal, who added Martín Zubimendi last summer to an impressive midfield group that already contained Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Merino, are strong enough in the center of the pitch to leave their rivals to battle it out for a small pool of top midfield talent this time around.

Casemiro's imminent departure from Manchester United as a free agent and uncertainty over Rodri's future at Manchester City ensure that the two Manchester clubs will be at the forefront of the race to sign the best deep-lying No. 6's and box-to-box No. 8's before the start of next season.

Liverpool also want to add youthful energy and proven ability to their midfield this summer, but if the top clubs secure their leading targets, it will lead to a domino effect further down the Premier League table, with clubs having to replace the midfielders they lose to more powerful rivals.

A year ago, the summer transfer window was all about finding a world-class center forward to score the goals that would take a team to the next level.

Liverpool sealed a British-record £125 million deal for Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Arsenal ended their lengthy search for a center forward by signing Viktor Gyökeres in a £64 million transfer from Sporting CP and Manchester United beat off Newcastle to sign Benjamin Sesko in a £74 million move from RB Leipzig.

Chelsea also bolstered their forward line with moves for João Pedro (£60 million, Brighton) and Liam Delap (£30 million, Ipswich), while Newcastle reinvested their Isak windfall on signing Yoane Wissa (£55 million, Brentford) and Nick Woltemade (£69 million, VfB Stuttgart).

The pursuit of attacking reinforcements also saw Liverpool commit to a £116 million deal to bring in Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and Arsenal added winger Noni Madueke (£48 million, Chelsea) and midfielder Eberechi Eze (£67.5 million, Crystal Palace), while forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo headed to Old Trafford from Wolves and Brentford, respectively, for transfer fees amounting to a combined £133.5 million.

Twelve months on, the focus has shifted, and City, United and Liverpool are all fighting over the same targets.

Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Anderson is the player that everybody wants. Sources have told ESPN that City and United are the frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old, although clubs have been told it could cost a fee of as much as £120 million to tempt Forest into a deal, meaning alternative options are being explored. United have made it clear they will not pursue a £120 million move for a player whose transfer cost £35 million when he left Newcastle for the City Ground two years ago.

City are also interested in Chelsea's Enzo Fernández, whose transfer cost the London club a then-British record when he completed a £106.3 million switch from Benfica in January 2023, and they could end the summer with a formidable pairing of Anderson and Fernandez if they are prepared to sanction huge deals for the two players.

Elliot Anderson is perhaps the most in-demand midfielder of this summer's transfer window. Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that United want to bring in at least two new midfielders this summer due to Casemiro's exit and Manuel Ugarte's failure to succeed at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo's decision to sign a new contract until 2031 last week has given United some certainty going forward, but the need for two new signings remains, and if they miss out on Anderson, their list of alternatives includes Real Madrid's Tchouameni, Palace's Wharton, Brighton's Baleba and the Bournemouth pair of Scott and Adams.

Athleticism, ability to create and dictate play, and durability are United's key requirements -- United States international Adams may prove too risky due to his injury record -- but the market may ultimately dictate that they compromise their checklist in order to get deals done and bolster that crucial area of their squad.

Sources have said that United and City also have an interest in Newcastle's Tonali and Guimarães, but much depends on the direction Newcastle take this summer in terms of the future of manager Eddie Howe and whether the club's Saudi Arabian owners are prepared to invest further or need to offload players first to raise funds for new signings.

But while United and City are the two clubs likely to make the biggest moves in midfield, Liverpool could rival both for the leading targets.

Sources have said that Mohamed Salah's departure at the end of this season and the long-term Achilles tendon injury sustained by Hugo Ekitike mean that Liverpool will focus on adding a right-sided forward and striker to their squad. Arne Slot's side also want to add cover at left back due to Andy Robertson's decision to move on.

But with Alexis Mac Allister struggling to recapture last season's form and Japan international Wataru Endo's future uncertain, Liverpool want to add at least one midfielder to their squad.

Whether Liverpool can beat United and City to the likes of Anderson, Tonali or Guimarães, if Newcastle are prepared to do business, remains to be seen, but the outgoing champions will be swimming in the same waters as their Manchester rivals.

Arsenal have their top-class midfield already locked in, but everyone else is looking for the same thing and just like last year's striker deals, clubs will overspend and make mistakes. But the clubs that get it right will be the ones challenging for the biggest trophies next season.