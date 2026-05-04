Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher trade barbs on social media

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Former England teammates Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher are at war with each other on social media.

The former Manchester United defender and the former Liverpool defender, respectively, are feuding following Man United's 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.

The argument appeared to start after Ferdinand posted a photo of himself and other teammates celebrating Mikaël Silvestre's winning goal from Man United's 2-1 win over Liverpool in 2004 on X and said "caption this."

Carragher then replied to Ferdinand's post, saying: "Have some of that bruv, you Scouse ----" probably.......Not like you to make sure you were in the picture of someone else's goal. You now carry on this ritual by hanging around mixed zones, bothering star players & asking your lackeys to film it!"

Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher appear to be feuding after Man United's 3-2 win in a thrilling game with Liverpool. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Ferdinand then posted a video on his official YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents, in which he addressed Carragher's response to his post on X:

"Jamie Carragher might have woke up the wrong side of the bed. Did anyone see what he wrote back to me? I thought it was really, really harsh.

"I just put up a picture of us celebrating a goal. This is what happens in these games, we celebrate big moments. I've scored a couple of goals in these games against Liverpool. But I didn't put one I scored in up, I put one I celebrated up.

"I love celebrating and he's tried to really hammer me. I don't understand why. I don't know what's rubbing him up the wrong way. He's spat his dummy out. He's spitting feathers," Ferdinand said.

"He used to be a teammate of mine with England. He used to carry my washbag [...] he used to carry my boots sometimes, when he didn't get changed and he was in the stands.

"I thought we always got on. I've known him since we were schoolboys [...] this game just makes people react differently. I've been on the receiving end of games with Liverpool and been beat and it ain't nice, it's a bad feeling. And today, Man United, they got it done."

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Ferdinand and Carragher have clashed before, namely when Carragher labelled Ferdinand a "clown" during CBS' coverage of the 2013 Champions League semifinal between Inter Milan and AC Milan, when Ferdinand called a contentious penalty that was overturned by VAR a "stonewall" incident.

Responding to Carragher's comments at the time, Ferdinand said "every time I see him it's all love. I don't understand why he came with the hostility. We see each other, it's all cool [...] he always showed me love. I'm cool but when you see me, I just need to check that energy again."

Carragher has not publicly responded to Ferdinand's video on Rio Ferdinand Presents.