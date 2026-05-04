Michael Carrick has the Sir Alex Ferguson-era Man United 'magic' - Mateus Cunha

Open Extended Reactions

Matheus Cunha believes Michael Carrick deserves to stay as Manchester United head coach having brought some of Sir Alex Ferguson's magic back to Old Trafford.

The popular former midfielder was tasked with steadying the ship and steering United to Champions League qualification following Ruben Amorim's acrimonious January exit.

It looked a big ask but Carrick has exceeded expectations, with Sunday's helter-skelter 3-2 triumph against rivals Liverpool wrapping up a return to European football's top table with three games to spare.

Ferguson was absent having been taken to hospital before the game as a precaution after feeling unwell, but Cunha saw the managerial great's impact during a spirited display overseen by one of his former players.

- Sir Alex Ferguson taken to hospital after feeling unwell before Man United vs. Liverpool - sources

Asked if he would like Carrick to stay as head coach next season, Sunday's opening goal scorer said: "Yeah, yeah, honestly, I think we need to say [it].

Matheus Cunha believes Michael Carrick should stay at Man United. Getty

"I don't think it's in my hands. But what he did, he's full of confidence in the group and, look, I sat on the bench with him but how he teaches everyone is amazing.

"I think he has like the magic with these Ferguson times, these kinds of things. Then he came and brought it to us, taught us how it was.

"And, yeah, to be part of everything that he did is a pleasure, and then of course I think he deserves it."

Carrick's United links were key to the former Middlesbrough boss getting the job for the remainder of the campaign.

The club wanted a manager that knew what made the club tick to avoid any wrinkles in adaptation and allow director of football Jason Wilcox time to undergo a thorough search for Amorim's long-term replacement.

Carrick has proven he could well be that man, with rejuvenated matchwinner Kobbie Mainoo saying players would die for the head coach having wrapped up Champions League qualification on Sunday.

Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko scored in United's 3-2 win over Liverpool Getty

Cunha said: "It's one of the biggest privilege I have to play at this club and we know the goal for the season is to be there.

"I think Champions League without this club is not the same competition, and this club without Champions League is not the same club.

"To be part of this, to be one of the guys. When we come in, I think there were a lot of doubts about how the club will come back. I'm so happy to be part of this."

Cunha said he knows that United cannot rest on their laurels and must go on to fight for the kind of titles won in spades during Carrick's time under Ferguson.

Casemiro will not be there to take that next step as the Brazil international will leave this summer when his contact expires, but compatriot Cunha joked he has not given up on persuading him to stay.

- Michael Carrick on Man United's Champions League return: 'Feels natural'

- Could Bruno Fernandes break long-standing Premier League assist record?

- Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher trade barbs on social media

"To have this guy in the dressing room is a privilege," he said. "We will miss [him] so much.

"We don't know in the end how it is with his contract and then of course everyone hopes there's a little bit more!"

Cunha laughed and continued with a smile: "Of course, of course. I know it's harder than we talked about, but, yeah, in the end, you never know, eh? Let's go."