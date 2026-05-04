Inter Milan warn Barcelona off making move for Alessandro Bastoni

Gab Marcotti explains why Christian Chivu deserves huge praise for guiding Inter to their 21st Serie A title. (2:22)

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Inter Milan have warned Barcelona against making a move for defender Alessandro Bastoni this summer after wrapping up the Serie A title over the weekend.

Inter beat Parma 2-0 on Sunday to clinch their 21st scudetto with three matches to spare, but attention after the match quickly turned to Bastoni.

ESPN revealed in March that Barça are interested in signing the Italian international as they look to bring in a new centre-back ahead of next season.

However, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio insists the club will fight to keep Bastoni, adding that there has been no official contact from the Spanish champions.

"I'll say it again: we want to keep Bastoni," Ausilio told QSVS.

"We are happy to have him. Inter certainly won't be the ones calling anyone to offer him [for a transfer]. He's a huge asset for Inter and for Italy and we want to hold on to him.

"I will reiterate: No call has come in for him and we certainly won't be making any calls."

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta acknowledged an awareness that Barça, as well as other European clubs, are tracking Bastoni, but backed up Ausilio's message that the Serie A champions want him to stay.

"I won't deny there is interest from Barcelona, but it is still very superficial and not concrete," Marotta told Radio Rai.

"As we've always said, a player leaves only if he expresses the desire to go. At the moment, he is our player, he wants to stay and we are happy with him."

Bastoni, 27, has made 296 appearances for Inter since joining the club from Atalanta in 2017.