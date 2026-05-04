Coventry and Ipswich mark respective Championship promotions with 'day of celebration'

Open Extended Reactions

Coventry City and Ipswich Town are marking their returns to the Premier League with respective open-top bus parades to celebrate with their jubilant supporters.

Frank Lampard's Coventry are returning to the Premier League for the first time since their 2000-01 relegation. They head up as champions after amassing 95 points during a Championship season that they have dominated.

Coventry's bus parade -- and music festival -- started at 1 p.m. BST. The two-hour route takes them from the team's home -- the Coventry Building Society Arena -- to Hearsall Common where the players and staff will travel to War Memorial Park to continue the celebrations.

After the last day of the Championship season on Saturday, Lampard reflected on Coventry's campaign and looked ahead to the looming promotion celebrations, saying: "They [the fans] can just enjoy it and stay excited. The club has to do the hard work and the owner [Doug King] has said that he wants to talk about that from next week.

"It's a special story this year and this is right up there in the amount of pleasure I have had in football."

Frank Lampard's impressive time at Coventry City has helped restore his coaching reputation after difficult spells in charge of Everton and Chelsea. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Coventry City clinched the Championship title with a 5-1 victory over Portsmouth in April. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Earlier on Monday, Championship runners-up Ipswich Town, who are returning to the top flight at the first time of asking, left Portman Road at 11.30 a.m. BST and arrived at Christchurch Park at around 12 p.m. for a celebratory event to honour head coach Kieran McKenna and his players.

The bus followed the same route as the one taken for the parade that followed their last promotion to the Premier League in 2024.

Retiring Ipswich defender Ashley Young revealed his side have indulged in plenty of revelry since sealing promotion back to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys ensured they would be going up with a 3-0 home victory over QPR on Saturday, clinching second place in the Sky Bet Championship on the final day of the season.

It was also the swansong for Young, who on Thursday announced his intention to hang up his boots at the end of the season after a 23-year professional career, and said Monday's open-top bus parade was "just a perfect way to go out, on a day of celebration."

"There's been a lot of drinking, a lot of celebrating," said Young, speaking at the parade, when Sky Sports asked to sum up his side's last 48 hours.

"I think one word that sticks out for us is being humble. A lot was said about us this season. We all bounced back, but I knew what we had in that dressing room."

Information from PA contribute to this story.

Thousands of Ipswich Town fans serenaded their team on Monday. Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

Ipswich Town's open-top bus parade followed the same route as was travelled when they were last promoted to the Premier League in 2024-25. Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images