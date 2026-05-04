Bayern to debut new home kit with gold fringe vs. PSG in UCL semifinal

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Beating most of their European rivals to the punch, Bayern Munich have gone early by releasing their brand new 2026-27 home kit with a month of the season left to play.

Replacing the unusual and somewhat divisive red and white "M" design of 2025-26, Bayern's new primary kit sees the German giants return to more traditional fare in the shape of a red base with tonal stripes and simple white trim. The only real embellishment being a thin gold fringe along the collar and cuffs, as well as the option of adding a cockatoo for the first time as a badge on the chest.

Bayern haven't worn gold on their home shirt since 2012-13 when they won the quadruple under Jupp Heynckes. With the German Bundesliga and Supercup already hoisted this season, they will no doubt be seeking to usher in their new home kit by adding the Champions League and the German Cup to their 2025-26 silverware haul between now and the end of May.

Indeed, the plan is for the Bavarians to give a morale-boosting debut to their new home strip when the men's team welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their enthralling Champions League semifinal on May 6 as Vincent Kompany's side seek to overturn a 5-4 first-leg deficit.

As stages for a kit launch go, they don't get much bigger than that.

Then Bayern Women will debut the new kit against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 9 before they are presented with the German championship trophy.