NWSL Power Rankings: Portland Thorns surge to No. 1

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It's Monday and the 2026 NWSL regular season is well underway, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's set for a climb up the table? Who's in danger of a free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 6 to come up with this week's order of all 16 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

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Previous ranking: 2

Next match: at Racing Louisville, May 8, 6:30 PM ET

The Portland Thorns' hot start to the 2026 season keeps simmering. Their 2-0 win over the Chicago Stars on Sunday did not come easy, but last year's postseason semifinalists are now unbeaten in five games. 20-year-old Olivia Moultrie became the youngest player to appear in 100 NWSL matches and celebrated the occasion with a goal and an assist. Portland emerged from a grueling stretch of games -- three in eight days -- with nine points, five goals scored, and one conceded. Pretty good! They're also the only side to have beaten fellow top three sides San Diego and Washington.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: at Seattle Reign FC, May 10, 7:00 PM ET

The Washington Spirit has clicked into gear: look out, everyone. They held off the Orlando Pride in a frenetic 4-2 win on Saturday to earn their fourth straight win. The victory included the earliest brace in NWSL history as Sofia Cantore notched a duo of goals in the opening six minutes. Trinity Rodman also collected a goal -- her third in as many games -- and two assists. She joins NWSL icons Jess Fishlock and Megan Rapinoe as the only players with 30 goals and 20 assists for a single club.

play 1:19 Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit, 05/03/2026

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: at Angel City FC, May 9, 8:45 PM EST

San Diego have now lost two matches on the bounce, as they failed to overcome Portland on Wednesday and Bay FC on Sunday. Bay's intense press plugged San Diego's previously free flowing attack, and the Wave appeared disjointed and out of sync as a result. They opened the 2026 campaign clicking on all cylinders, but the international break has appeared to slow their momentum. Head coach Jonas Eidevall was issued a red card in the second half and will not be on the sidelines for the Southern California match-up against Angel City next Friday.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: vs. Boston Legacy, May 9, 8:45 PM ET

It may have taken several weeks, but Gotham FC have arrived, with a third straight win -- this time 1-0 win at home against Racing Louisville. Gotham are known to be slow starters and they opened their season with just one win in five. True to form, they have grown into the season, thanks largely to the newfound offensive connectivity. Rookie Jordynn Dudley has notched a goal or assist in all three of Gotham FC's recent wins.

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Previous ranking: 10

Next match: vs. Houston Dash, May 6, 10:00 PM ET

The Utah Royals continue to be one of the most in-form teams in the league, with their 1-0 triumph away at Angel City resulting in the first three-game winning streak in club history. Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn returned to the starting line-up for the first time this year, and guided the Royals to its third straight clean sheet since 2019. The Royals have found the back of the net every game this season and are joint second (alongside Portland, Washington and Houston) for the fewest goals allowed.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: at Utah Royals, May 6, 10:00 PM ET

The Dash keep plugging along, and drew 0-0 at home with the Seattle Reign. Houston's backline (notably rookie Leah Klenke) has proven to be defensively solid. Through six games, the Dash have already kept three clean sheets; a mass improvement on the two total they had all last season. The Dash's attack, meanwhile, has cooled following a blistering hot start that featured goals in their first four games.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: vs. Washington Spirit, May 10, 7:00 PM ET

The Reign could not find the edge in an scoreless draw with the Houston Dash on Friday night. That's now three scoreless games in a row, their longest stretch since October 2024. Seattle found great success taking seven points from a possible nine at their temporary venue in Spokane. They have yet to find a win since, but they have also avoided defeat in their last three matches. Optimistically, coach Laura Harvey shared that the injury to talisman Jess Fishlock on April 26 may not be career-ending.

play 1:14 San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC, 05/04/2026

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: vs. Utah Royals FC, May 10, 4:00 PM ET

Bay FC headlines the teams in the middle of the pack after besting last week's table toppers San Diego FC, 1-0. Their dogged and organized press effectively stifled San Diego's attack and after Rachael Kunananji gave her side an early lead with her first goal of the season, Bay FC defended resolutely to see the game out. Midfielder Claire Hutton was particularly influential in dictating matters and maintaining control.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: vs. San Diego Wave, May 9, 8:45 PM EST

Angel City's fast start to the 2026 season has stalled out, as they lost at home against the Utah Royals this weekend to make it three straight defeats. Angel City has recently proven wasteful in front of goal, with last season's Rookie of the Year candidate, Riley Tiernan, posing less of a goal threat on the wing. To make matters worse for Angel City, Maiara Nieheus earned the club's first straight red card in club history for violent conduct in stoppage time of the first half.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: vs. North Carolina Courage, May 8, 8:00 PM EST

Barbra Banda netted her second brace in two weeks and surges to the top of the Golden Boot race with seven goals in seven matches. However, her attacking brilliance was not enough to see Orlando to victory. The Pride were undone by lax defending in a 4-2 loss to the Washington Spirit. Five of the 11 goals they have shipped this season have come in the last two games. Despite Banda's prolific goalscoring rate, the lack of defensive stability is a concern for Seb Hinds' side.

play 1:17 North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current, 05/03/2026

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: at Orlando Pride, May 8, 8:00 PM ET

The Courage are still searching for consistent form and have yet to claim a back-to-back win or draw. The Courage could not capitalize on a sold-out home crowd and were second best in a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Current. Ashley Sanchez has been one of the NWSL's most effective attackers this year, but failed to play herself into the game, while rookie Lauryn Thompson provided bright moments in her second appearance off the bench -- just not enough to turn the result in the Courage's favor.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: vs. Chicago Stars FC, May 10, 12:30 PM ET

Is this the weekend the Current finally got its mojo back? Alarm bells sounded last week following a 4-0 blowout away at Washington, with the Current already conceding 13 goals through six matches -- matching its total through all of 2025. However, they bounced back on Saturday with an assured 2-1 win over the North Carolina Courage. Croix Bethune shone brightly, tallying a goal and an assist.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: at Houston Dash, May 9, 8:00 PM ET

There are some clear growing pains for the expansion side, as they failed to hold a lead for the second consecutive game. The Summit seemed to have the edge on fellow newcomers Boston Legacy on the road on Sunday, with forwards Yazmeen Ryan and Tash Flint each notched beautiful go-ahead goals for Denver, but Denver could not reach the finish line. The Summit ultimately conceded two goals after the 89th minute, handing Boston its first win in franchise history.

play 1:19 Boston Legacy FC vs. Denver Summit FC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Legacy FC vs. Denver Summit FC, 05/03/2026

Previous ranking: 16

Next match: at Gotham FC, May 9, 8:45 PM ET

The Legacy finally made good on the back of several improved -- if still flawed -- recent performances. The expansion side secured its first franchise win courtesy of a dramatic 3-2 comeback against fellow debutants Denver Summit, after showing promise in midweek against the Courage before settling for a draw. There was no surrendering this time, though, as the Legacy rallied to score two unanswered late goals. They owned the highest xG rate of both this past weekend as well as the midweek matches, and finally made good on it.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: vs. Portland Thorns, May 8, 6:30 PM ET

Things are going from bad to worse for Racing Louisville. Bev Yanez's club lost to both Gotham FC on Sunday and Washington on Spirit by a 1-0 scoreline. They struggled to create chances and managed just one shot on target in both games. Racing Louisville were one of the surprises of the 2025 season, punching above their weight all the way to the playoffs for the first time in club history. They no longer seem more than the sum of their parts.

Previous ranking: 15

Next match: at Kansas City Current, May 10, 12:30 PM ET

The Chicago Stars strung together several promising spells of possession at home to Portland, but a 2-0 loss represents their sixth defeat in eight games, and they've not registered a goal in any of their six losses. The Stars had a season-high 11 corners and a good deal of momentum in the game, but nothing to show for it as they produced zero big chances. The good news from the week? Mallory Swanson is back with the squad in full training following parental leave.